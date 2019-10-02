Toggle Menu
Thibaut Courtois subbed at half-time: ‘That’s unreal’ in Champions Leaguehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/thibaut-courtois-subbed-at-half-time-real-madrid-uefa-champions-league-2019-6046048/

Thibaut Courtois subbed at half-time: ‘That’s unreal’ in Champions League

Courtois was terrible with errors between the sticks and was whistled by the home fans after being beaten twice. Courtois was eventually replaced by Alphonse Areola for the second half.

Thibaut Courtois is beaten by Brugge’s Emmanuel Dennis at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP Photo)

Thibaut Courtois had a night to forget at the Santiago Bernabeu where he was substituted at half time after a forgettable first 45 minutes against Club de Brugge in the UEFA Champions League.

Real were 2-0 down at half-time with Bonaventure Dennis hitting a brace.

However, Courtois was terrible with errors between the sticks. as he conceded two goals.

He was whistled by the home fans continuously throughout the first half after being beaten twice. Courtois was eventually replaced by Alphonse Areola for the second half.

Real Madrid were on the brink of defeat but Sergio Ramos’ header after the break gave Los Blancos hope as they trailed 2-1.

Casemiro equalized five minutes before normal time to earn a draw at home.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android