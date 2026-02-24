‘You cannot justify racism over a celebration’: Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois slams Jose Mourinho for comments on Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior argues with Benfica's head coach José Mourinho after scoring the opening goal during a Champions League playoff soccer match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid in Lisbon. (AP Photo)

Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois said that he was disappointed with Benfica coach Jose Mourinho comments on Vinicius Junior’s character after the Real Madrid forward had complained of being racially abused in the first leg of their Champions League play-off game.

Vinicius had accused Gianluca Prestianni, a member of Mourinho’s Benfica team, of racially abusing him as he celebrated a goal in Lisbon. Vinicius had walked off the pitch which led to the game being halted for 10 minutes.

“Mourinho is Mourinho, as a coach you’ll always defend your club and you’ll believe your player… but one thing disappointed me. Mourinho was using Vini’s celebration as an excuse. You can NOT justify racism over a celebration,” Courtois said ahead of the second leg of the Champions League match between Real and Benfica on Wednesday night.