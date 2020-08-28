Thiago Silva becomes Chelsea’s latest signing

Chelsea announced on Friday that they have roped in Thiago Silva on a one-year contract.

It is finally official. After days of speculation, Thiago Silva has become the latest big-name signings for Chelsea. The Brazil center back has joined the Premier League side on a one-year deal on Friday, ahead of the new season, after his contract expired at Paris Saint-Germain.

The former PSG captain featured in their maiden Uefa Champions League final, where the French side went down to champions Bayern Munich. The 35-year-old defender has been described by Chelsea as “one of the big names in world football.”

Looking ahead to his new challenge, Thiago Silva said: ‘I am so happy to be joining Chelsea. I am delighted to be a part of Frank Lampard’s exciting squad for next season and I’m here to challenge for honours. See you soon Chelsea fans, I look forward to playing at Stamford Bridge very soon.’

His arrival further strengthens Chelsea’s defense after its signing of England left back Ben Chilwell. Other signings include striker Timo Werner and winger Hakim Ziyech ahead of the new season that begins in two weeks.

“Having performed at the highest level for many years, we have no doubt his experience and quality will complement the many exciting talents we already have here,” Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said. “Thiago will be an excellent fit and we hope he can add some new trophies to his impressive list of honors.”

Despite missing out on a Champions League winner’s medal, Silva leaves PSG as a proven winner, having been a key member of the side that amassed an 23 trophies during his eight years there. That includes last season’s clean sweep of domestic silverware and claiming the Ligue 1 title in all but one of his campaigns in the French capital.

No player has won Ligue 1 more times than Silva’s seven, with his triumph last season matching an individual record which has stood since the 1960s. He was also named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Year seven times and the UEFA Team of the Year twice while at the Parc des Princes.

