scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

‘Thiago Mateo and Ciro, I love you…… now go to bed!’ Lionel Messi’s goodnight message to sons after winning FIFA honour

The 2022 World Cup winner has won the award for the second time in his career. He previously won it in 2019.

Lionel Messi's children on the left and Messi with the FIFA award on right. (FILE)
Listen to this article
‘Thiago Mateo and Ciro, I love you…… now go to bed!’ Lionel Messi’s goodnight message to sons after winning FIFA honour
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Argentina football superstar Lionel Messi ended his speech by asking his children Thiago, Mateo and Ciro after winning the FIFA player of the year 2022 on Monday at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

“I want to send a kiss to my children, who are watching this, Thiago Mateo and Ciro, I love you…… now go to bed!” Messi said.

The 2022 World Cup winner has won the award for the second time in his career. He previously won it in 2019.

Along with Messi his teammate at PSG Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema were shortlisted for the award. “It’s a pleasure to be here again, with Benzema (although he is not here) with Kylian, as both of them had a great year”, Messi said.

Messi won his first FIFA World Cup and third World Cup in country’s history. The 35-year-old said, “This is an honour for me. I want to thank my colleagues, including my manager Scaloni, and we’re here representing them all (the Argentina team), as we would not be here without them.

“It recognises the role they played in what we achieved,” he added.

Speaking about the 2022 year Messi said, “It’s been a crazy year for me. I have achieved my dream, after so much fighting, and so much determination to win it.

“Winning the World Cup is the most beautiful thing that has happened in my career. It’s a dream for many, but few can win it,” he added.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

He thanked his family for the support as he said, “I want to thank my family, the people of Argentina, as it will remain in our memories forever.

Also Read
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning first-half hat trick for Al Nassr, crea...
Lionel Messi
Watch: Lionel Messi astounds fans with an ankle-breaking scoring technique
While You Were Asleep: Lionel Scaloni extends his contract till 2026, Lui...
Ronaldo, Al Nassr, Al Nassr director, Ronaldo in Saudi Pro Cup, Ronaldo news, Ronaldo in Saudi, Ronaldo Saudi Pro League
I spent 200 mn euros on Cristiano and he only knows how to say Siiiuuu, s...
Advertisement

In addition, Argentina’s coach Lionel Scaloni won the Best Coach award for 2022

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 08:54 IST
Next Story

Dwarka triple murder: Accused had bought three knives online a week ago, say police

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 28: Latest News
close