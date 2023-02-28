‘Thiago Mateo and Ciro, I love you…… now go to bed!’ Lionel Messi’s goodnight message to sons after winning FIFA honour

Argentina football superstar Lionel Messi ended his speech by asking his children Thiago, Mateo and Ciro after winning the FIFA player of the year 2022 on Monday at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

“I want to send a kiss to my children, who are watching this, Thiago Mateo and Ciro, I love you…… now go to bed!” Messi said.

‘I might be the best player in the world………..but I’m still your Dad……BEDTIME’ 🤣🤣 https://t.co/ivAsMAkKFM — Football España (@footballespana_) February 27, 2023

The 2022 World Cup winner has won the award for the second time in his career. He previously won it in 2019.

Along with Messi his teammate at PSG Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema were shortlisted for the award. “It’s a pleasure to be here again, with Benzema (although he is not here) with Kylian, as both of them had a great year”, Messi said.

Messi won his first FIFA World Cup and third World Cup in country’s history. The 35-year-old said, “This is an honour for me. I want to thank my colleagues, including my manager Scaloni, and we’re here representing them all (the Argentina team), as we would not be here without them.

“It recognises the role they played in what we achieved,” he added.

Speaking about the 2022 year Messi said, “It’s been a crazy year for me. I have achieved my dream, after so much fighting, and so much determination to win it.

“Winning the World Cup is the most beautiful thing that has happened in my career. It’s a dream for many, but few can win it,” he added.

He thanked his family for the support as he said, “I want to thank my family, the people of Argentina, as it will remain in our memories forever.

In addition, Argentina’s coach Lionel Scaloni won the Best Coach award for 2022