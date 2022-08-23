“They can play f***ing good football”: Sky Sports issues apology after Man United manager drops F-bomb on-air

The English Premier League broadcaster, Sky Sports had to apologise to their viewers for the Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag’s interview turning X-rated following his side’s 2-1 win against Liverpool at Old Trafford.
Ten Hag was visibly eased up after United earned first Premier League points under him and beat arch rivals Liverpool to do so. When asked to share his thoughts on the result post-match by the Sky Sports panel, Ten Hag said, “It’s all about attitude. As you see, we bring attitude to the pitch. There was communication. There was fighting spirit.”
Erik ten Hag: “They can play f***ing good football.” #mulive [@footballdaily] pic.twitter.com/5s4S0dJl19
— utdreport (@utdreport) August 22, 2022
“You can see what they can achieve because they can f*****g play football!”
Responding quickly after Ten Hag had finished, Sky Sports presenter David Jones said, “Sorry for the language if there was a little F-Bomb dropped in there we do apologise.”
Former United captain Gary Neville, who is part of Sky’s Premier League football coverage panel, shared a laugh with other panellists, former teammate and captain Roy Keane and former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher, and said, “I quite enjoyed it.”
United’s win would have come as a relief for the team and their fans given the disastrous start they had to this season with a 2-1 defeat against Brighton followed by a 4-0 thrashing against Brentford. The Red Devils currently sit 14th on the points table.
Subscriber Only Stories
Among other good news for United on Monday, August 22, was the completed signing of Real Madrid superstar defensive midfielder, Casemiro. The Brazilian will be available for selection going into matchday four.
Top News
‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village, take shelter in relief colony
Latest News
Afghan refugee faces murder charge in third Muslim killing
Donald Trump had more than 300 classified documents at Mar-a-Lago
Now, a Parshuram Janmasthal: ‘Brahmin hero’, ‘Kshatriya slayer’ is new face in BJP’s UP plans
Daily briefing: Russia detains IS bomber planning to target ‘ruling’ party leader; SC dissolves COA for AIFF
Journalist killed in Mexico, 15th to die so far this year
US: Russia looks to step up hits on Ukraine infrastructure
Woman wakes up with ‘plastic’ forehead after sleeping in the sun for 30 minutes; dermatologist explains why
China says COVID has exacerbated decline in births, marriages
Manchester United complete Casemiro signing from Real Madrid
Vijay Deverakonda trained for 2 years to get a fighter’s body for Liger, fitness coach reveals how he prepared for scene with Mike Tyson
Cezanne Khan says he is okay with the Anurag label: ‘Why do I break it? Mehnat ki hai maine’
Jannat Zubair says ‘no-kissing policy’ is for life: ‘This is the reason I am not focussing on OTT’
While You Were Asleep: United open points tally with Liverpool win, England all-time scorer Ellen White retires and Cilic and Garcia claim titles at Cincinnati