Tuesday, August 23, 2022

“They can play f***ing good football”: Sky Sports issues apology after Man United manager drops F-bomb on-air

The Dutch manager looked relieved after his team's 2-1 win against arch rivals and title contenders, Liverpool.

United manager Erik Ten Hag celebrates his side's win against Liverpool on full-time whistle. (Photo: Reuters)

The English Premier League broadcaster, Sky Sports had to apologise to their viewers for the Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag’s interview turning X-rated following his side’s 2-1 win against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag was visibly eased up after United earned first Premier League points under him and beat arch rivals Liverpool to do so. When asked to share his thoughts on the result post-match by the Sky Sports panel, Ten Hag said, “It’s all about attitude. As you see, we bring attitude to the pitch. There was communication. There was fighting spirit.”

“You can see what they can achieve because they can f*****g play football!”

Responding quickly after Ten Hag had finished, Sky Sports presenter David Jones said, “Sorry for the language if there was a little F-Bomb dropped in there we do apologise.”

Former United captain Gary Neville, who is part of Sky’s Premier League football coverage panel, shared a laugh with other panellists, former teammate and captain Roy Keane and former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher, and said, “I quite enjoyed it.”

United’s win would have come as a relief for the team and their fans given the disastrous start they had to this season with a 2-1 defeat against Brighton followed by a 4-0 thrashing against Brentford. The Red Devils currently sit 14th on the points table.

Among other good news for United on Monday, August 22, was the completed signing of Real Madrid superstar defensive midfielder, Casemiro. The Brazilian will be available for selection going into matchday four.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 09:11:38 am
Aug 23: Latest News