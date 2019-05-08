British PM Theresa May ridiculed for likening Liverpool comeback with Brexit

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday compared her Brexit battle with Brussels with that of Liverpool’s herculean task against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League semi-final. The reference earned ridicule from Liverpool which is a left-leaning city.

Liverpool were staring at exit from the European competition following a 3-0 defeat at Barcelona. To make things tougher for the English club, they were without influential players in Mohamed Salah and Roberto Fimino. Both had picked up injuries in the week leading up to the second leg at Anfield.

But Liverpool staged one of the greatest comebacks in the competition to win 4-0 and going through to the Champions League final in Madrid. The 4-0 win meant Liverpool won 4-3 on aggregate and found their place in the Champions League final for a second year in a row.

May appeared for her weekly question-and-answer session in Parliament on Wednesday. Liverpool’s win “shows us that when everyone says it’s all over, that your European opposition have got you beat, the clock’s ticking down, it’s time to concede defeat, actually we can still secure success if everyone comes together,” May said to rousing reception from her fellow Conservative Party members.

The answer came in response to Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn’s question also with a reference to the miraculous win. “In view of the amazing Liverpool result last night, perhaps the prime minister could take tips from Jurgen Klopp on how to get a result in Europe,” Corbyn said in reference to Liverpool’s charismatic German manager.

Jesus wept. Talk about inviting yourself in where you’re not wanted. Embarrassing. Still, very much in line with her time in charge: shamelessly pretending to know and care about something she doesn’t. https://t.co/IOBUh9pU7v — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) 8 May 2019

Crikey. @theresa_may explicitly compares herself to Liverpool FC – and sees its triumph over Barca as a model for how she can still win on Brexit! I am not sure that will warm the cockles of the people of Liverpool — Robert Peston (@Peston) 8 May 2019

Not sure if Theresa May should be looking to Liverpool as motivation for finishing the job on Brexit. If she wants inspiration on how to leave Europe she should just watch Spurs tonight. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) 8 May 2019

Jeremy Corbyn: “Perhaps the PM could take some tips from Jurgen Klopp on how to get a good result in Europe?” Theresa May: “Look at Liverpool’s win over Barcelona, what it shows is when everyone says it’s all over… we can still secure success”https://t.co/ruUUU4D1HE #PMQs pic.twitter.com/t9PDOrPYgo — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) 8 May 2019

Liverpool are not the most obvious team for May to embrace.

Historically, the port city likes to buck convention and was the home of Labour’s annual party conference last year.

Its suspicion of the Conservatives deepened when a magazine edited by Boris Johnson — May’s former foreign minister and current leadership rival — accused the city of wallowing in “victim status” over the 1989 Hillsborough stadium disaster in which 96 Liverpool fans died. Johnson initially defended the 2004 article before backtracking and calling it “a kick in the pants for me”.

The British PM has been forced to ask EU leaders to give her more time to get the deal she struck with Brussels on ending the sides’ 46-year partnership through the UK parliament.

Britain was originally meant to leave the EU on March 29. The new deadline has been set for October 31 — and might yet be extended again.