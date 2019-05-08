Toggle Menu
British PM Theresa May ridiculed for likening Liverpool comeback with Brexithttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/theresa-may-brexit-liverpool-champions-league-5717762/

British PM Theresa May ridiculed for likening Liverpool comeback with Brexit

British Prime Minister Theresa May compared her difficult task of reaching a settlement with the EU leaders on getting a Brexit extension to that of Liverpool's comeback in the Champions League.

Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring their third goal with Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold (REUTERS/Phil Noble)

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday compared her Brexit battle with Brussels with that of Liverpool’s herculean task against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League semi-final. The reference earned ridicule from Liverpool which is a left-leaning city.

Liverpool were staring at exit from the European competition following a 3-0 defeat at Barcelona. To make things tougher for the English club, they were without influential players in Mohamed Salah and Roberto Fimino. Both had picked up injuries in the week leading up to the second leg at Anfield.

But Liverpool staged one of the greatest comebacks in the competition to win 4-0 and going through to the Champions League final in Madrid. The 4-0 win meant Liverpool won 4-3 on aggregate and found their place in the Champions League final for a second year in a row.

May appeared for her weekly question-and-answer session in Parliament on Wednesday. Liverpool’s win “shows us that when everyone says it’s all over, that your European opposition have got you beat, the clock’s ticking down, it’s time to concede defeat, actually we can still secure success if everyone comes together,” May said to rousing reception from her fellow Conservative Party members.

Advertising

The answer came in response to Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn’s question also with a reference to the miraculous win. “In view of the amazing Liverpool result last night, perhaps the prime minister could take tips from Jurgen Klopp on how to get a result in Europe,” Corbyn said in reference to Liverpool’s charismatic German manager.

Liverpool are not the most obvious team for May to embrace.

Historically, the port city likes to buck convention and was the home of Labour’s annual party conference last year.

Its suspicion of the Conservatives deepened when a magazine edited by Boris Johnson — May’s former foreign minister and current leadership rival — accused the city of wallowing in “victim status” over the 1989 Hillsborough stadium disaster in which 96 Liverpool fans died. Johnson initially defended the 2004 article before backtracking and calling it “a kick in the pants for me”.

The British PM has been forced to ask EU leaders to give her more time to get the deal she struck with Brussels on ending the sides’ 46-year partnership through the UK parliament.

Britain was originally meant to leave the EU on March 29. The new deadline has been set for October 31 — and might yet be extended again.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Chelsea's N'Golo Kante out of Europa League semifinal against Frankfurt
2 Chelsea lose transfer ban appeal but can register minor players, says FIFA
3 UEFA Champions League: Liverpool's victory hailed as the 'Miracle of Anfield'