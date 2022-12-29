The short story by writer Hernán Casciari ‘Messi and his suitcase’ that made Messi emotional

Lionel Messi sent a voice note to a radio station last week after he got emotional about a short story narrated by writer Hernán Casciari. Last week Messi said he was moved by the story and in tears alongwith his wife Antonela Roccuzzo after reading “Messi and his suitcase”, where Casciari, recounts his experiences in Barcelona and calls the star an “emigrant who leaves his suitcase packed to return to Argentina.”

“We both started to cry when we heard the story. I want to thank you and tell you that you made us emotional. A big hug and thanks again,” Messi said in an audio sent to Andy Kusnetzoff’s radio program.

The 10-minute video of Casciari had gone viral, and the short story is expected to appear in the Orsai magazine.

“Anto showed me about Hernán, what he wrote, how he told it, it was impressive, we both began to cry because everything he says is very true, very emotional and I wanted to send a greeting to both of them,” Messi said in the voice text.

In the story, Casciari compared two types of emigrants: those who leave the suitcase packed next to the door and defend the Argentine “yeísmo”, and those who arrive at their destination, disassemble the suitcase and keep it “at the back of the closet, and in the second they already speak like the locals.”

Messi left Argentina at 12 and had been camped at Barcelona since then. This World Cup was also a reiteration of his love for a home country he had left as a child, but always kept in his heart.

Casciari, who lived in Barcelona for more than a decade, reckoned Messi belonged to that group that represented Argentines in Barcelona to “resist in the trenches.”

“Messi moved to Barcelona in September 2000 and, over time, became the institution’s greatest idol, although “he never lost his Argentine tone” when speaking with a Rosario dialect, the author of the story described,’ El Grafico wrote.