scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

‘The psychologist took pressure off me’: Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez says how he and Argentina effected turnaround against Mexico

“I left the first game with the feeling that I should have done something more to avoid defeat, that there were 45 million Argentines behind me and I didn't give enough,” says the Argentina goalkeeper.

Argentina goalkeeper Dibu Martinez says how the psychologist took the pressure off him and Argentina's team which effected the turnaround against Mexico.(Reuters,Twitter)

The Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Dibu Martinez, who plays for Aston Villa, has talked about a psychologist helped him to turn around after the brutal loss to Saudi Arabia.

“I left the first game with the feeling that I should have done something more to avoid defeat, that there were 45 million Argentines behind me and I didn’t give enough,” Dibu Martinez told reporters after the win against Mexico.

He would reveal he was in touch with psychologist to bounce back.

“I talked about it a lot with my psychologist this week because it was hard for me to swallow and luckily today we took off that weight,” he said.

Martinez would see the ball plummet past him twice into the net against Saudi Arabia but didn’t let Mexico score a goal.

“Today we took a load off our shoulders and I also a personal one, because in the first game they kicked me twice on goal and they scored two goals ,” Martinez said.

He also admitted that pressure is playing a part in Argentina’s performances thus far. ”because of the pressure, because of what it is like to be in a Cup and because of the expectations.”

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

He also reckoned the team had relaxed after scoring Messi’s first goal against Saudi Arabia.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...Premium
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...
37 Muslim Independents in two Surat seats: Garment worker to domestic hel...Premium
37 Muslim Independents in two Surat seats: Garment worker to domestic hel...
Sunroofs to air purifiers, auto majors target an emerging segment: 30-minusPremium
Sunroofs to air purifiers, auto majors target an emerging segment: 30-minus
When the water trains came to parched RajkotPremium
When the water trains came to parched Rajkot
Advertisement

“Also with Arabia we relaxed after scoring a goal so quickly, we could never really get into the game and on top of that they slapped us twice in five minutes ,” he said.

First published on: 27-11-2022 at 12:39:50 pm
Next Story

Counter-terrorism, reformed multilateralism India’s key priorities during its UNSC presidency

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 27: Latest News
close