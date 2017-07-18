The pressure will be on Romelu Lukaku, says Ryan Giggs

Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku in action. (Source: Reuters) Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku in action. (Source: Reuters)

Romelu Lukaku opened his account on Monday with the winning goal against Real Salt Lake in which Manchester United won the match 2-1. Ryan Giggs warned the transfer from Everton to “develop a thick skin” as the pressure will be immense at the Old Trafford side.

Giggs said, “He will be under scrutiny that he’s never had before at West Brom, or Chelsea, or Everton. The pressure will be on you. So he needs to develop a thick skin, he needs to listen to the coaches, because that’s all that counts really.”

“And if he misses a chance, the next one that comes along he needs to put it away because, as a centre-forward at United, you’re under scrutiny all the time. I think he will score goals, but you need goals from all over the park.”

He however hoped that being friends with Paul Pogba will make the transition better for Lukaku. “I’ve seen a bit of (Alvaro) Morata. I’ve seen more of Lukaku. The pluses with Lukaku are obviously that he’s played in the Premier League and Jose has worked with him before, and he’s got friends. He’s friends with Paul Pogba, and that makes the transition that bit easier.”

On Ivan Perisic closing in on a deal with United, Giggs said, “It can be a boost for all the players. It not only excites the fans but also the players, when a new player comes in.”

