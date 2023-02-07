scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
‘The presence of Cristiano Ronaldo makes it difficult for us’, says CR7’s Al-Nassr teammate Luiz Gustavo

Ronaldo has only managed one goal in three games for Al Nassr since joining the Saudi club, scoring a late penalty against Al Fateh.

Al-Nassr team-mate Luis Gustavo has stated Ronaldo has made things 'difficult' for them. (Twitter/futbolder)
Cristiano Ronaldo’s fretful time so far in Saudi Arabia has taken another turn as teammate Luis Gustavo believes that he has made things ‘difficult’ for him and the other members of the team and that other clubs are targeting Al-Nassr because of Ronaldo’s presence.

“Certainly, the presence of Cristiano (Ronaldo) makes it difficult for us, as all teams seek to participate against him in the best possible way, and he gives motivation to everyone,” Gustavo told RT Arabic.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner established his account in the Saudi Pro League during Al-recent Nassr’s 2-2 draw against Al Fateh, playing with former Brazil international Gustavo.

Nevertheless, despite claiming that his status has caused problems when playing league opponents, Gustavo acknowledged that Ronaldo gives the team a ‘huge advantage’

Gustavo, keen to support his battling team-mate, added: ‘His presence at Al-Nassr gives a great advantage to the group because we learn from him everyday, given the great capabilities he possesses, both technically and physically.

‘Cristiano Ronaldo was created for challenges and he always succeeds in them. And everyone here is waiting for what he will present. He has already scored his first goal and he therefore got rid of the pressure.’

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 09:41 IST
JEE Main 2023: Session 2 Registration begins today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Sonia Gandhi writes | Budget 2023-24 is a silent strike on the poor
