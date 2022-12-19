The OmniMessient talisman for Argentina, Di Maria makes it count, Muani rouses France and Mbappe makes it interesting

Plucky 13th of Messi

With the second goal of the match, Lionel Messi scored his 13th goal in World Cup history. His first goal in World Cup had come in 2006 World Cup when he scored against Serbia and Montenegro in the team’s second group match of the tournament. Argentina won the match 6-0. The then 18 years and 357 days old Messi had become Argentina’s youngest goal scorer in the World Cup history. Germany’s Miroslav Klose is the leading scorer in the World Cup history with 16 goals.

-Nitin Sharma

Only the third final decided on penalties

In the history of World Cup, title has been decided based on penalty shoot outs only twice. In 1994, Brazil scored a 3-2 over Italy in the final with Roberto Baggie missing the fifth penalty for Italy. In 2006, Italy won against France 5-4 in penalties.

– Nitin Sharma

First loss in 11 matches

This is the first time that France has suffered defeat against a South American team in their last 11 matches in World Cup history. Coming into the final, France had not lost a match against a South American country in ten matches since 1986 Mexico World Cup.

– Nitin Sharma

Messi’s golden wheels

Messi has golden boots on, already. These are custom made shoes, with birth days of his sons Thiago and Matteo on the right boot. On the left is the date of his youngest son Ciro with the name of his wife. On the back of both the boots is no.10. In the actual golden boot race, Messi is tied with his PSG teammate Mbappe – one of the many prizes they’ll be fighting for.

– Mihir Vasavda

Clattering tactics

Deschamps had warned his players would do anything to stop Messi from winning the World Cup. They give a peek into their plans inside the first three minutes, with Tchouaméni clattering into him from behind. It draws a stern look from the ref. The Frenchman slyly smiles and walks back to his position in the midfield.

– Mihir Vasavda

Di Maria checks in

Angel Di Maria was unable to play in the 2014 World Cup final after suffering a thigh injury in the quarterfinals. Despite pain-killing injections, Enzo Perez started in his place as Argentina lost 1-0 to Germany. Eight years later, he finally gets his chance.

– Anil Dias

Magnificent Messi! Record alert!

Messi already has created one record by merely stepping on the field tonight – most World Cup appearances (26). In the 23rd minute, he’ll overtake Paolo Maldini’s record tally of minutes played at the World Cup (2,216), as per Opta.

– Mihir Vasavda

Lloris rammed into

France goalie Hugo Lloris went down for a while, there after he was rammed into. At the start of the World Cup, his father had told L’Equippe: “It’s weird. A footballer’s time streak is what it is. But beware, Hugo had one of his best seasons last year. He has already played sick, injured. For him, the pain is mental. He is strong.” And he was up and running playing his 20th game – most for any keeper at World Cup.

– Sriram Veera

The OmniMessient

Messi in the thick of things in the first 15 minutes. He is asking for the ball, but doesn’t get it. The defender apologises. Alexis Mac Allister has the ball, Messi asks again but the young gun takes a shot. Messi is everywhere. He takes a corner, goes for the first post, but the ball is cleared. He sends a through ball also, but the finish is lacking. Another through ball, near the penalty box this time, but it’s off-side. Soon he is in scoring position again. Messi has hit the ground running.

– Sandeep Dwivedi

Sharpness in final third

Both, Argentina and France, have had moments of brilliance en route the final, rather than sustained spells of dominance. So, it could eventually come down to the cohesiveness in the midfield and sharpness in the final third – unlike Di Maria’s first attempt on goal, which balloons over the bar.

– Mihir Vasavda

France look cumbersome

France have been cumbersome and slow, and unexpectedly nervy for defending champions. They have been frequently dispossessed in dangerous areas, even the usually perfect Antoine Griezmann. Argentina look the hungrier of the two sides in the early exchanges. Lionel Messi has started spraying passes for the likes of Julian Alvarez and Alexis Mac Allister. France have ridden such phases earlier in the tournament, where they have been distinctly second best. But this is the World Cup final.

– Tushar Bhaduri

“Moment of infinity”

Perhaps his moment of infinity, shouted the commentator. Messi scored the most important penalty of his long career. Once again he won the game of nerves. Goalkeeper goes to the right, Messi to the left. How can he do it so often, always on the big stage? He looked tense. He ran his fingers through his hair, blinked his eyes. But he took a deep breath as if telling himself – the world has burdened with this responsibility and I might as well do.

– Sandeep Dwivedi

France simply not alive

After 22 minutes, France have not even picked up pace in this game, by far the second best team as Argentina try to force the issue early. Deschamps’ side have not had a single touch in opposition territory yet. Individual mistakes from Hernandez and Tchouameni have shown the nerves.

This is the way they play. They are able to absorb pressure unlike any other team. With Mbappe and Dembele’s dribbling and creative ability from width, and Griezmann’s late runs and movement that draws defenders and opens up space.

They are seeing the drawbacks to their reactive way of football, the patience amounting to nothing as an individual error from Dembele, isolated and beaten by Di Maria, led to the concession of a penalty. And now they trail for the first time in a World Cup final.

– Namit Kumar

Mbappe not quite in

The difference in first 25 minutes, as Argentina take the lead, is that Messi has been on the ball, involved in the game constantly since the kickoff. France, meanwhile, haven’t been able to get Mbappe involved at all, the credit for which goes De Paul and Molina, who’ve kept a tight leash on the French forward.

– Mihir Vasavda

Messi goals in every single.match

There had been plenty of doubts over Messi’s form coming into the World Cup. Largely off-colour at PSG, and after Argentina’s defeat against Saudi Arabia, it appeared curtains for Messi. More so after the “Where is Messi?” taunt. That seems a long time ago as Messi on Sunday became the first player to score in the Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Final of a single World Cup edition. There couldn’t have been a better ending to an already glittering career.

– Venkata Krishna B

The no-look through magic

Messi has had a no-look through ball assist, a 40-yard dash down the touchline and now a brilliant two-touch pass that got the move to launch a breathtaking counter, which Di Maria finishes with aplomb after unselfish play by Alvarez.

– Mihir Vasavda

Two subs, two-goal lead in first half

This was the first time a team secured a two-goal lead in the first half in a World Cup final – Argentina. For France, a team that found an escape route right through the tournament, France’s worst fears came true on the day it mattered. They were outplayed in the midfield, losing the possession way too often. It forced Deschamps to remove Olivier Giroud and Dembele – who conceded the penalty — in the 40th minute. Those two substitutions said a story or two as France became the first team to make two first-half changes in a World Cup final.

– Venkata Krishna B

Thuram, Muani sent to jolt awake France

Deschamps has been spot-on with his brave in-game management in this World Cup. This, though, is audacious even by his standards. Giroud and Dembele are subbed after 41 minutes, Thuram and Muani – two players who made instant impact in the semis – are brought on. France haven’t been able to hold any possession. Thuram, Deschamps hopes, will help make France more assertive.

Where Angels tread – in finals

Angel di Maria scored for Argentina when they won the Copa America final 1-0 against Brazil. He scored for them again when they beat Italy in the La Finalissima 3-0. He has now scored in the World Cup final against France. From being accused of faking an injury and missing the World Cup final in 2014, to now becoming Argentina’s go-to man in a final, Di Maria lives up to Scaloni’s call to include him and how. Argentina go into the break of the World Cup final leading by two goals, one thanks to a penalty he earned, and the other a finish to a lightning quick counter that he once again was at the end of.

– Shashank Nair

Little for Emi to do

They’ve shut down businesses in Argentina to watch the final. Emi Martinez – who has kept 17 clean sheets in 25 games – seems to be among them. Enjoying an off day, as his teammates run rings around France.

– Mihir Vasavda

Barge-ntina carry on

A little over ten minutes into the second half and Argentina continue with the same intensity that they showed in the first half. This doesn’t seem to be a team intent on defending their two goal advantage, but rather scoring goal number three

– Shashank Nair

68 minutes for France to take whimpering shot

It’s taken 68 minutes for France to take a shot at Emi Martinez’s goal. And they don’t test him from it either. Although they are beginning to claw their way into the game. Mbappe finds his stride moments later, but his shot flashes over the bar. Argentina seem happy to hold on to their 2-0 lead now.

– Mihir Vasavda

$42m for winners

For the 2022 World Cup, FIFA set the prize pot total at $440 million. That is the most that has ever been allocated for a World Cup. The champions will receive $42m, which is $4m more than France were awarded for winning the 2018 World Cup. The remaining $404m will be divided among the other 31 competing teams. The runners-up will receive $30m. The team that finishes third will be given $27m while there is a $25m prize for finishing fourth. The four beaten quarter-finalists will all receive $17m while $13m is given to the eight teams that lost in the last-16. The 16 other nations that are unable to make it out of the group stage at the World Cup are given $9m, regardless of how many points they picked up in their three games.

– Anil Dias

It took 67 minutes

67 minutes for France to have their first legitimate attempt on goal, a Randal Kolo Muani header from a corner. A lot of their offensive weakness has been down to the strategy, of sitting back and waiting for the moment to attack while absorbing pressure, but failing to cope with Argentina’s attacking ingenuity.

In the midst of the nerves and the mistakes in possession that have led to France’s ordinary showing in the final, it has been a terrific Argentine game plan that has kept them from having any dangerous possession or territory in the first three quarters of the game.

Rodrigo De Paul playing on the right, alongside full back Nahuel Molina have doubled up to keep Kylian Mbappe quiet. Enzo Fernandez – whose inclusion in this Argentine team has turned them into world beaters – has expertly marshalled the midfield, sitting right in front of the defenders and tirelessly breaking up play, leaving no space. Griezmann had to drop all the way into his own half to create.

On top of that, they have been assured in possession themselves, controlling the tempo knowing that France do not press high or hard, and failed to make mistakes. A clever performance.

– Namit Kumar

Muani makes impact

Sub makes an impact again. Deschamps got Kolo on in the 41st minute, a brave call. And he gives them a lifeline. Wins a penalty, which Mbappe dispatches masterfully, finding the right side netting. What changed for France? The Camavinga-Coman double substitution, which helped them in midfield duels, helped by Argentina who on the back foot ever so slightly, giving France a chance to press forward. In both goals, it was the subs who made an impact. Coman stole the ball from Messi for the second goal, after Kolo Muani won the penalty to start the comeback.

– Mihir Vasavda

Two goal lead blown in 1986 too

This is not the first time Argentina have blown a 2-0 lead in a World Cup final. West Germany did it in 1986, only for Burruchaga to score a winner in the 85th minute.

– Venkata Krishna B

Mbappe in Zizou company

Kylian Mbappe becomes just the fourth player (Zidane, Pele, Vava) to score in two World Cup finals. He is only the second (Vava) to score in consecutive World Cup finals.

– Namit Kumar