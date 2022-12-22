scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

‘The most hated man’: Adil Rami slams Emiliano Martínez for his world cup antics against Kylian Mbappe

Adil Rami, who was part of the squad that won the 2018 World Cup in Russia, targeted the Argentina national team goalkeeper for appearing with a baby with Mbappé's face during the caravan in Buenos Aires.

Adil Rami, Emiliano Martínez, Kylian Mbappe, Argentina, France, Fifa world cupFrench World Cup winner Adil Rami has hit out at Martinez in an Instagram post (Screengrabs)
Former French defender and the 2018 French World Cup winner Adil Rami has lambasted Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez for his World Cup antics.

Martinez had also caused a stir with his celebrations after winning the Golden Glove award.Having just starred in the penalty shootout, Aston Villa’s goalkeeper held his Golden Glove trophy to his groin on the presentation podium. He raised eyebrows with Qatari officials standing nearby after he placed the trophy, a giant gold hand, to his groin before emphatically waving it up above his head during the post-match celebrations.

Reacting to this, Rami shared a series of stories on his Instagram account where he classified Dibu as “the most hated man in the world” and stated that he is “the biggest piece of s**t in the world of football”. In addition, he maintained that the Golden Glove, the award for the best goalkeeper in the Cup, should have been taken by Bono, the one from Morocco.

At the end, he defended his teammate and assured that the Argentines celebrated beating Kiki more than having won the long-awaited title: “Mbappé traumatizes them so much that they celebrate the victory against our prodigy more than his World Cup.”

Rami had also criticized the game of the National Team led by Lionel Scaloni in the run-up to the final. “I like everything about Messi, but I don’t like this Argentina team. In this World Cup they gave an image of a lot of aggressiveness, evil and unfair play,” launched the 36-year-old player, who did not add a single minute in the competition in Russian lands.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 01:38:55 pm
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
