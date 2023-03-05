The moment Liverpool vs Manchester United is not a special game anymore then something went really wrong: Jurgen Klopp

Despite Liverpool’s recent struggles in the league, which has them sixth in the league table, six points away from the top 4, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp did not play down the significance of their upcoming fixture against Manchester United.

The German manager said that even if it is not a top-of-the-table clash anymore, the rivalry will always be special to football.

“We can cut it into pieces. Three points, that is pretty much the only normal stuff like in other games, three points, but the moment when Liverpool versus Manchester United is not a special game anymore then something went really wrong,” he was quoted as saying by Goal.

“I love football, I love the fuss we make of it, most of the time at least, and then it is like, Liverpool v United I want to see it. It has to be like that otherwise football would have absolutely no right to exist anymore,” he added.

Klopp went on to say the game has always been huge in the scheme of European football, even as far back as when he was a kid watching football on the television in Germany.

“It is a big game and it always was in my life a big game – since I was allowed to watch it on television it always was. Thank God it is still one,” he said.

Inside Training has dropped 📥 Go behind the scenes from today's all-action session on LFCTV GO 📽 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 3, 2023

At a crossroads moment of the season, out of all domestic cup competitions and facing a 2-5 deficit in the Round of 16 Champions League tie against Real Madrid, the huge home fixture is a must-win for the Reds’ hopes to make the top 4 this year.

United were in a similar hole the last time these two teams met, after a disastrous start to the season had piled early pressure on new manager Erik Ten Hag.

United won that game 3-1 at home, which proved to be a springboard for a season that has renewed faith in their supporters with a League Cup title, and a solid third-place position in the Premier League table.

Liverpool will be hoping for a similar result, and galvanising impact.