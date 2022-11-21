The Michael Sheen speech that will carry Gareth Bale’s Wales through this World Cup outing: It’s Group B for geopolitics

British comedian Romesh Ranganathan in his popular sports comedy quiz show in September, A League of Their Own asked Welsh actor Michael Sheen to give “a little burst of the sort of rousing speech that you might give the Welsh lads before the game.”

Sheen turned it on – his genius, one for the Celtic ages, as the team qualified after 64 years. His speech was preambled by the famous song Yma O Hyd.

“Let’s give them some sugar, boys! Let’s give them some Welsh sugar! They’ve always said we’re too small, we’re too slow, we’re too weak, too full of fear… But yma o hyd, you sons of Speed! As they fall around us, we’re still here!”

On a day that the Group of geopolitical gyrations kicks off…here’s the crux of the Wales-England matter.

The Sheen monologue, which went viral back in September, as quoted by Sky Sports:

“Yma o hyd, yma o hyd,

I hear the voices singing,

Speed your journey, bois bach,

One nation, singing with one voice,

A song of hope, a song of courage,

A victory song that floats through the valleys, like a red mist,

Rolls over the mountain tops, like crimson thunder,

A red storm is coming to the gates of Qatar,

It crackles, with the spirit of ’58 and Jimmy Murphy’s boys,

It turns the pages of the history books,

And finds Rob’s page, waiting, still to be written,

What would you write in there, boys?

Dare you write your names on that page?

We haven’t waited 64 years and come halfway around the world,

To be troubled by a neighbour from back home,

When the English coming knock on our door,

Let’s give them some sugar, boys, let’s give them some Welsh sugar,

They’ve always said we are too small, we are too slow, we are too weak, too full of fear,

But yma o hyd, you sons of Speed,

And they fall around us,

We are still here!”

Here’s the glossary for references:

1. Yma O Hyd” (“Still Here”) is from a song by Dafydd Iwan and Ar Log in their ‘Taith Macsen’ (“Macsen’s Journey”) tour, which took great pride in the Welsh language, and to “raise the spirits, to remind people we still speak Welsh against all odds, to show we are still here.” The Welsh language and tenor of nationalism fights a battle for survival, swamped by English. Yma O Hyd is a sort of an unofficial Welsh anthem. “Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth / Ry’n ni yma o hyd” (“In spite of everyone and everything / We’re still here”) goes the chorus.

2. Bois bach

“Well done, little boys”

3. Red mist

Usually a wave of great excitement – the term is used in rugby matches often.

4. James Murphy

Former Welsh manager. But more well known for steering Manchester United, after the Munich air disaster wiped off the team tragically, and Matt Busby still recovered. Murphy had not travelled on that doomed flight to Belgrade, cause he was managing Wales vs Israel in a World Cup qualifier at Cardiff, the same night as MU were to play. Wales would qualify for the first time – and the last in 64 years, until ofcourse they did now in 2022.

5. Rob’s page

The current Welsh coach Rob Page.



6. Let’s give them some Welsh sugar