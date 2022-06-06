‘The Messiah’: Twitter reacts as Messi scores five for Argentina vs Estonia

For only the second time in his illustrious career, and for only the first wearing an Argentina shirt, Lionel Messi scored five goals in a football match. The Argentina captain was the only name on the scoresheet as the Copa America champions beat Estonia in a friendly at the El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona, Navarre, Spain.

The seven-time Ballon D’or winner also became the first Argentina player to score five in a game since Jose Manuel Moreno against Ecuador in 1942.

The 34-year old capped off what had been a memorable week for him and his teammates as they won the Finalissima against Italy 3-0 at the Wembley Stadium on Wednesday. Messi hadn’t graced the scoresheet but was named player of the match for his performance on the night.

Safe to say, Football Twitter rose to the occasion and gave us plenty to talk about the magician that is Messi. Starting off with what former England and Barcelona player Gary Linekar had to say on what elevates the Argentinian from other greats of the game.

The extraordinary Lionel Messi has scored all 5 of Argentina’s goals tonight. Astonishingly, it’s not his goal scoring that elevates him from the other greats. He’s also as good a passer and dribbler as anyone that’s ever played the game. The Messiah. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) June 5, 2022

Barcelona and Messi fans have come a long way from watching Messi’s first five back in 2012 against Leverkusen in the Champions League to his second that was last night.

Another one for his record gallery. First to hit the 1100 goals and assists mark.

Lionel Messi has become the FIRST player in history who hits 1100 Goals & assists in his career. 769 Goals, 331 Assists in 974 appearances. 🐐🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/FcgCsD24Cv — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) June 5, 2022

Of course, there was The Last Dance reference with Mbappe involved.

Lionel Messi when he heard Kylian Mbappe say that football in South America is not as advanced as Europe. pic.twitter.com/F1uUsH1ve4 — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) June 5, 2022

Messi also surpassed Pele in the tally for most goals, ending the outing with his 767th goal.

Lionel Messi Has Officially Passed Pele For Most Official Goals in the History of Football 🐐 🇦🇷 Messi: 766 ⚽️

🇧🇷 Pele: 765 ⚽️ Lionel The GREATEST Goalscorer and Playmaker 🪄🐐 pic.twitter.com/3GGKOWPTVs — A. (@Abdullah_FCB) June 5, 2022

LIONEL MESSI ⚽️#VamosParis ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/KaMBU43pMs — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_espanol) June 5, 2022

We’re just dropping an unpopular opinion here that you all can have an opinion on.

Unpopular opinion: If Messi played against the teams European nations play on the regular, he would have 150+ goals at the international level. — MC (@CrewsMat10) June 5, 2022

Tonight…🎆🇦🇷🇵🇹 ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ for Messi

⚽️⚽️ for Cristiano The 🐐 debate will continue long after they retire For now…enjoy two geniuses at work 🌠 pic.twitter.com/FkhDfzvKrF — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) June 5, 2022

Argentina were scheduled to play Brazil next on June 11, 2022, at Melbourne but the game was called off earlier last month even after 60,000 tickets were sold.