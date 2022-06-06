scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 06, 2022
Must Read

‘The Messiah’: Twitter reacts as Messi scores five for Argentina vs Estonia

The Argentina captain broke multiple records as he scored five for his country against Estonia in a friendly.

By: Sports Desk Written by Sports Desk |
Updated: June 6, 2022 1:52:40 pm
Lionel Messi, Messi five for, Argentina vs Estonia, Messi in Argentina shirt, Lionel Messi scored five goals, The Argentina captain, Copa America champions beat Estonia, El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona, Navarre, Spain.Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his hattrick during Argentina's friendly match against Estonia at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, northern Spain, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (Courtesy: AP)

For only the second time in his illustrious career, and for only the first wearing an Argentina shirt, Lionel Messi scored five goals in a football match. The Argentina captain was the only name on the scoresheet as the Copa America champions beat Estonia in a friendly at the El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona, Navarre, Spain.

The seven-time Ballon D’or winner also became the first Argentina player to score five in a game since Jose Manuel Moreno against Ecuador in 1942.

Also Read |Lionel Messi nets 5 for Argentina for 1st time, overtakes Ferenc Puskas

The 34-year old capped off what had been a memorable week for him and his teammates as they won the Finalissima against Italy 3-0 at the Wembley Stadium on Wednesday. Messi hadn’t graced the scoresheet but was named player of the match for his performance on the night.

Safe to say, Football Twitter rose to the occasion and gave us plenty to talk about the magician that is Messi. Starting off with what former England and Barcelona player Gary Linekar had to say on what elevates the Argentinian from other greats of the game.

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking | How inflation beat the RBI: A recent historyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | How inflation beat the RBI: A recent history
God has gifted me pace and that’s bringing me the love of people around I...Premium
God has gifted me pace and that’s bringing me the love of people around I...
Black Money Act order against Anil Ambani: offshore assets Rs 800 crorePremium
Black Money Act order against Anil Ambani: offshore assets Rs 800 crore
‘Network of fake accounts inflated BJP MP posts; staffer prompted, but Fa...Premium
‘Network of fake accounts inflated BJP MP posts; staffer prompted, but Fa...
More Premium Stories >>

Barcelona and Messi fans have come a long way from watching Messi’s first five back in 2012 against Leverkusen in the Champions League to his second that was last night.

Another one for his record gallery. First to hit the 1100 goals and assists mark.

Of course, there was The Last Dance reference with Mbappe involved.

Messi also surpassed Pele in the tally for most goals, ending the outing with his 767th goal.

We’re just dropping an unpopular opinion here that you all can have an opinion on.

Argentina were scheduled to play Brazil next on June 11, 2022, at Melbourne but the game was called off earlier last month even after 60,000 tickets were sold.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports
Advertisement

Photos

ipl gujarat
IPL 2022 Final: Gujarat win IPL title in fairytale debut season
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jun 06: Latest News