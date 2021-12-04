The Hulla’Ballon d’Or quiz: Let’s see if you know more about the Big B d’Or

Yes, Robert Lewandowski did not win the Ballon d’Or. Messi did. Let’s see if you know more about the Big B d’Or. Answer 5 questions on past winners. Send answers to iesportsquiz@gmail.com alongwith your name and city by Sunday night 12.

Qsns:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo was the last one for Manchester United in 2008. But who was the first to win Ballon d’Or for Manchester United? Also the only Scotsman to win the honour. Bullied as a child for being cross-eyed, of a modest frame, one from the Trinity, nicknamed The King, he once even reported a ref who had been constantly goading him with words of ‘….you can’t play.’

Final Clue: Aberdeen city in November honoured their home boy, with a statue of ‘one arm raised, running, celebrating a goal.’

2. 2007 was the last time that a player other than The Two, relegated Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to 2nd and 3rd places respectively. (Modric did win in 2018 ahead of Messi & Griezmann). But who was the winner from Milan in 2007?

3. In a Bundesliga match at Borussia Mönchengladbach, this sensational sweeper once continued playing after having a wound above his eye-brow stapled shut, without anaesthetic. The nickname ‘Iron Mxxxxxxs’ was born. Who was this Borussia Dortmund Ballon d’Or winner – first defender since Franz Beckenbauer, the last German to win? He pipped Ronaldo by 1 vote.

4. Who pushed David Beckham to 2nd place in Ballon d’Or in 1999?

Guardian wrote about him: “…an outstanding dribbler, and he had a left foot that was both educated and thuggish, subtle and a sledgehammer. Brazil’s bandy-legged genius was the most unstoppable footballer since Maradona”

Bow-legged he was, also easily the best free-kick bender and penalty taker from the spot. Bent it better than Beckham too for Barca that year.

5. Which current head of state, is also a former Ballon d’Or winner?

***

Spelling mistakes will be frowned upon. Answers to iesportsquiz@gmail.com.