The goals that made Pele the greatest of all time

Pele was one of the most prolific goal scorers of world football, winning an unequalled 3 World Cups with Brazil. Often considered the greatest to ever lace up a pair of boots, his 1279 goals in 1363 games is even recognized in the Guinness Book Of World Records.

As the world pays tribute to the Black Pearl, here are some instances when he mesmerized the fans on the football pitch.

1957- Scored first goal for Brazil against Argentina at age of 16

Brazil hosted Argentina in Maracana in a friendly match in 1957 with 16-year-old Pele on the bench. River Plate’s Ángel Labruna had given La Albiceleste the lead and at half time, Brazilian coach Sylvio Pirillo turned to his bench. His second substitution of the match would turn the footballing world upside down in the coming years as Pele galloped onto the pitch for the first time in Brazil’s famous jersey. With 76 minutes on the clock, the ball broke kindly to the 16-year-old and in a flash, he would send the ball flying past the goalkeeper, into the Argentinian net. That was the first of many goals that he would score for Brazil. And it all started here.

1958- Youngest player to score a hattrick in the World Cup

In the semifinals of the World Cup, Brazil played France, a team which had Just Fontaine in their ranks. Fontaine, at that point of the tournament was the top scorer with 8 goals but after this match, the only name the world would remember was Pele who scored a sensational hat-trick as France were demolished 5-2.

1958- Scoring twice in a World Cup final

After sweeping aside France in the semis, Pele would score twice in the final against Sweden. The first goal is often described as one of the most exquisite goals scored in World Cup history with the 17-year-old, with his back to the opposition goal, controlled a Nílton Santos cross on his chest and twisted away from his nearest marker. He would then lob the ball over another and score past the Swedish keeper with a volley. In the last minute of the game, Pele would complete his brace after a back flick to Mário Zagallo, which he got back in the centre and finished with sheer power. Brazil won 5-2 and Pele added the first of his three eventual world titles.

1962- Scored in the opening match of the World Cup before sitting out the rest of tournament with injury

The 1962 World Cup gave Pele the first major injury of his career when he had to be taken off the field after he attempted a long range shot against Czechoslovakia. Before that, he had scored his only goal of this edition of the World Cup when he ran past four defenders and scored against Mexico. He would sit out the rest of the tournament after the injury against Czechoslovakia but Brazil would go on to win the Cup due to the magic of Garrincha. This was Pele’s 2nd World Cup winner’s medal.

1970- The halfway lob vs Czechoslovakia

Pele would win his 3rd and final World Cup in 1970 but this edition of the tournament is remembered for two pieces of outrageous skill he pulled off against opponents. In the opening match against Czechoslovakia, the match was headed to half time with the score tied 1-1. Pele received the ball in the Brazilian half and took a quick look around the field. Something caught his eye and, in a flash, he smashed the ball towards the opponent’s goal. The camera cut towards the Czechoslovakia goal to catch the goalie furiously backpedaling, only for the ball to go wide of the post. To attempt a lob in the first match of a World Cup when your team is drawing, was both audacious and a stroke of genius, which was unheard of at that time.

1970- That magical skill vs Uruguay

Brazil faced old rivals Uruguay in the semifinals of the World Cup, a team which had crushed their nation’s hope in the 1950 World Cup beating them 2-1. Uruguay had taken an early lead but Jairzinho put Brazil ahead 2–1 and Pelé assisted Rivelino to make it 3–1. However, the match is remembered mostly for a piece of skill by Pele that had left the Uruguayan keeper bamboozled. Pele received a through ball from Tostao and the keeper came off of his line to get the ball. Pele got to the ball first and pulled off a feint by not touching the ball, causing it to roll to the keeper’s left, while the Brazilian forward went right. He would then go around the keeper and take a shot which agonizingly missed the goal.

1970- Scoring Brazil’s 100th goal vs Italy in final and an image which will live forever

The 1970 World Cup final can be defined by just an image, a picture of Pele jumping into the arms of Jairzinho while celebrating the opening goal, a thumping header, which was incidentally Brazil’s 100th. He would then assist Brazil’s 2nd and 3rd goal before the whole team contributed for the fourth, leading Pele to his record extending 3rd World Cup, something that is yet to be emulated.