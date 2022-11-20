The Ecuador controversy that rocked the FIFA World Cup, leaving shadows over the first game between Qatar and Ecuador

What’s the issue?

Ecuador had to leave out their star defender Byron Castillo out of the world cup squad at the last minute to avoid being eliminated from the world cup.

Castillo was involved in an alleged case of document fraud that he was born in Tumaco (Colombia) and not in Ecuador, as his documentation reportedly says. Byron Castillo admitted to using a false birth certificate in a 2018 confession that was allegedly covered up by the Ecuador Football Federation (FEF).

The case went to the FIFA’s Appeals Commission after Chile and Peru (who finished just below Ecuador in the qualifying tournament), complained.

What was decided?

The Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) ruled that the footballer had his documents in order when he began to play for Ecuador but it now appears that those documents were false.

CAS came up with a three-pronged verdict: They docked Ecuador three points in the next world cup qualifying tournament. They fined 100,000 Swiss francs took three decisions with respect to the player: firstly, they will dock Ecuador of 3 points in the next qualifying tournament; a fine of 100,000 Swiss francs. They also said both Chile and Peru must be financially compensated. The CAS judges said Byron Castillo was eligible by FIFA rules to play in both the qualifying campaign and at the World Cup in Qatar. However, they also noted that Castillo was born in Colombia and that false information about his date and place of birth had been used to get an Ecuadorian passport.

So, Castillo wasn’t officially banned from this world cup?

No, he wasn’t. “Unfortunately”, said the Ecuador ambassador in Qatar said, “Byron Castillo will not travel. It would be the icing on the cake for him to come and score a goal but the information we have is that he will not be coming to Qatar … to avoid future problems.” Ecuador’s was the last squad to be known among the 32 in the World Cup.

What was said in that ‘confession’ four years ago?

DailyMail de Inglaterra: Ecuador podría ser expulsado del próximo mundial. Reporte incluye audio donde Byron Castillo reconocé tener cédula falsa y haber nacido en Colombia. El medio inglés habla de pasaportes falsos, multiples identidades y encubrimientopic.twitter.com/w5qM07EXYA — Chilean Premier League (@AbranCancha8) September 12, 2022

“When exactly were you born?” Castillo is asked on the recording, to which he replies, “In 95.”

And which year does the ID have?: “98.”

What are your real names?: ”Bayron Javier Castillo Segura.”

Castillo then describes the context when he left his home in Tumaco for San Lorenzo.

“I crossed the border because, you know, teams from Tumaco play in San Lorenzo,” Castillo says. ‘I went to do some trials in San Lorenzo, I remember that very well. I never got picked for any of the teams at those trials, but my friend who was picked never turned up so I went instead,” Castillo said.

“I went home, I told my parents that I have to go, but at that time we didn’t have any money, I remember that very well. There was no money. And I started crying. So my Dad said maybe another time and my mum as well. My mum was worried, she didn’t want to do this to me and this and that. And I was worried. My Dad left around 7, he came back at 11 or 12, with money, 20,000 Colombian pesos. With that I travelled to San Lorenzo,” Castillo added.

“I arrived and I didn’t know how to fix things. I didn’t know. They said this and that. We are going to do this, we are going to help you. I needed help. I came here because I wanted to help my family. I knew the situation there in Tumaco. I arrived and started playing without any problem, oblivious. And just now I see all the problems come up,” Castillo said.

Has a team ever been disqualified from the World Cup before?

Three teams have been disqualified in the past but no team has been banned after they secured qualification. Had Ecuador been banned, it would have been unprecedented.

But Chile, Mexico, and Syria were disqualified before the world cups.

Chile’s bizarre case of a hidden-knife hoax injury

In the 1990 qualification tournament for the World Cup, Chile’s goalkeeper Roberto Rojas faked an injury, slashing himself with a hidden razor blade to cut himself, and acting as if he was injured by a flare that never struck him. Chilean players refused to take the field after the episode, citing security reasons, but once it was proven as a hoax, the 2-0 forfeit loss was enough to take Chile out of the 1990 world cup. And subsequently they were also banned from the 1994 world cup.

What was the scandal that saw Mexico banned?

Mexico were banned from the 1990 world cup due to the ‘Cachirules’ controversy. They had fielded four overage players at the CONCACAF Under-20 championships.

What about Syria?

Syria were eliminated from the 2011 Asia World Cup qualification tournament for the 2014 world cup because they played George Mourad in a qualifier against Tajikistan.

Recently, of course, Russia were disqualified from all UEFA and FIFA tournaments after the Ukraine invasion.

What has Ecuador’s coach said about Castillo?

“I gave my opinion. He should be here, that’s my opinion. I expressed my opinion about the CAS decision. I’m the head coach, not a lawyer, I expressed my opinion, and I talked to lawyers. I respect the decisions [of the Federation]. Byron should be here, but I respect the decision. We’ll wait to see if they clarify why the three points [deduction] in the next qualifying stage, but the World Cup started in October. If he’s ineligible for the World Cup, then he was [ineligible] for [October]. Ecuador is always facing hardship. We didn’t cap him while the investigation was open. But after two sentences that said Byron was Ecuadorian, we did cap him.

“If you had only seen the pain Byron has had to endure…the love from the squad to Byron, he’s now our symbol, and he’ll be with us on the pitch even if he’s not with us [physically].”