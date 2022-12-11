scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

The dream was beautiful while it lasted: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence after Portugal’s elimination from World Cup

"Unfortunately, yesterday the dream ended. I just want everyone to know that much has been said, much has been written, much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal has not changed for an instant," Ronaldo said.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo walks on the pitch during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo posted his thoughts on Instagram after his team were knocked out in the quarterfinals by a game Morocco side.

“Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately, I won many titles of international dimension, including for Portugal, but putting the name of our country on the highest level in the world was my biggest dream,” he wrote on the social media site.

“I fought for it. I fought hard for this dream. In the 5 presences that I scored in World Cups over 16 years, always alongside great players and supported by millions of Portuguese people, I gave my all. I left everything on the field. I never turned my face to the fight and I never gave up on that dream,” he added.

Ronaldo has been in the eye of the proverbial storm since he landed in Qatar. Be it his hugely publicized departure from Manchester United before he kicked a ball in the World Cup to his gesture after being subbed off by Portugal coach Fernando Santos during a 1-2 loss to South Korea during the group stages, every single move he has made has been scrutinized.

Things came to a head when he was dropped on the bench in a last 16 match against Switzerland, with reports circulating all was not well between Ronaldo and Santos. Even though the Portugal coach denied any such rift, Ronaldo was again dropped to the bench in the quarterfinal clash against Morocco, the match which would ultimately be Portugal’s last in this World Cup

“Unfortunately, yesterday the dream ended. I just want everyone to know that much has been said, much has been written, much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal has not changed for an instant. I was always one more person fighting for everyone’s goal and I would never turn my back on my teammates and my country,” Ronaldo would go on to add in the Insta post.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Writ on the Gujarat wall, a message for CongressPremium
Writ on the Gujarat wall, a message for Congress
This app encourages kids to get moving through games on their phonesPremium
This app encourages kids to get moving through games on their phones
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...Premium
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Driver’s son steered to top in Himachal pas...Premium
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Driver’s son steered to top in Himachal pas...

“For now, there’s not much more to say. Thank you, Portugal. Thank you, Qatar. The dream was beautiful while it lasted… Now, it’s time to be a good advisor and allow each one to draw their own conclusions,” he signed off.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-12-2022 at 08:57:16 pm
Next Story

Orion splashdown in a few hours: Significance of NASA’s Artemis 1 mission

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 11: Latest News
close