Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

The Cup didn’t go home to England but their adopted mascot Dave the Cat will

The defenders John Stones and Kyle Walker, who shadowed Kylian Mbappe in the quarter-final, were the pair who first came up on the cat. Or perhaps, it was the other way around.

The England team adopted Dave the cat as their unofficial mascot for the tournament and England's official Instagram account has been regularly making the cat-lovers go awww with updates about the cat.

Couple of hours after the England football team left Doha, in the morning after their loss to France, a cat named Dave left their team hotel. It was taken to a local veterinary clinic, where blood tests and vaccinations will be organised, and he will spend four months in quarantine. And then, Dave the cat will fly home to be with the England squad members, according to a report in Talk Sport.

“The first day we got there [to the team hotel], we’ve got a little table around the corner, next minute Dave pops out,” Stones had earlier told reporters. “Then every night he is sat there waiting for his food.”

The England team adopted Dave the cat as their unofficial mascot for the tournament and England’s official Instagram account has been regularly making the cat-lovers go awww with updates about the cat.

It was also announced by Walker that if England were to win the world cup, they would take the cat along.

“Hopefully I can stick to my promise that he will come home with us if we were to win the World Cup. Dave’s fine, thank you for asking … He had a little scrap with another cat the other night. I think they are fighting over territory and the food. But he’s doing well,” Walker had said.

Though they lost in the quarter-finals, Walker and Stones decided they would take the cat back home to England.

First published on: 11-12-2022 at 08:47:14 pm
