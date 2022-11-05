scorecardresearch
FIFA World Cup: The billion pound cruise ship for England wags in Qatar

Wags will be living the ultimate dream in Qatar later this month, on board the most amazing £1bn luxury ship ever built with 30 bars and restaurants

Wags will be living the ultimate dream at Qatar later this month, on board the most amazing £1bn luxury ship ever built ith 30 bars and restaurants. (SOURCE AFP)

England Stars alongside their partners are all set to be travelling in £1bn luxury World Cup cruise ship for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

However, Gareth Southgate’s men are kept away from their partners as the stars are confined to stay in strict COVID-19 bubbles.

Meanwhile, footballer’s partners are to stay along with 6,762 guests on board the brand new MSC World Europa.

To stay on board while the vessel is docked off at the coast of Doha in Qatar during the World Cup campaign it can cost up to £6,000 for the people on board.

The travellers can dine at restaurants and bars which are on board when they stay on the Luxury ship.

MSC World Europa boasts about the 643ft promenade pools, 14 ocean-view whirlpools, and six swimming

There is the tallest slide on any ship in the world an 11-deck high helter-skelter called The Venom Drop — at 75m it is

There is a 1,153-seat theatre on the luxury ship where guests can put their feet up.

Meanwhile back on dry land, the England squad alongside the management will be staying at the Souq Al Wakra hotel in Doha.

England will start their World Cup campaign against Iran on 21st November in Doha.

England is in group B alongside Iran, USA and Wales and is expected to get out of the group and Southgate’s men are amongst the favourites to win the trophy.

First published on: 05-11-2022 at 11:48:00 am
