The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 Live Updates: Cristiano Ronaldo to skip the event?

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 Live Updates: The ceremony in Teatro all Scala in Milan, Italy will hand out The Best FIFA Football Awards on Monday, where just like the UEFA Awards, the trio of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk are up for The Best Men’s Player award. The Dutch Liverpool defender had won the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year 2018/19.
For The Best FIFA Men’s Player: Virgil van Dijk, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo
For The Best FIFA Women’s Player: Lucy Bronze, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe
For The Best FIFA Men’s Coach: Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, Mauricio Pochettino
For The Best FIFA Women’s Coach: Jill Ellis, Sarina Wiegman, Phil Neville
For The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker, Ederson, Marc-Andre ter Stegen
For The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper: Sari van Veenendaal, Christiane Endler, Hedvig Lindahl
For FIFA Puskas Award: Lionel Messi, Juan Fernando Quintero, Daniel Zsori
Liverpool's Alisson played in all 38 of his side's Premier League games last season, keeping 21 clean sheets and conceding 22 goals. Manchester City's Ederson played in all 38 of his side's Premier League games last season, keeping 20 clean sheets and conceding 23 goals. Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen played in 35 of his team's La Liga fixtures last season, keeping 16 clean sheets and conceding 32 goals. Who will take David de Gea's mantle?
The nominees for The Best Fan award are: Silvia Grecco from Brazil; Uruguay's Justo Sanchez; and the Netherlands fans at the Women’s World Cup.
Real Madrid's Luka Modric was crowned Best Men's Player last year, while Brazil's Marta won the Best Women's Player trophy. As the Men's World XI would also be announced tonight, here is last year's selection: David de Gea; Dani Alves, Sergio Ramos, Rapahel Varane, Marcelo; Luka Modric, N'Golo Kante, Eden Hazard; Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary and coverage of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019! With a number of awards to be handed out tonight, involving the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Lionel Messi to Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp to Lucy Bronze, Megan Rapinoe to Jill Ellis, Sarina Wiegman. Stay tuned to know more about the results and winners!