The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 Live Updates: Cristiano Ronaldo to skip the event?

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 Winners Live Updates: Along with The Best Men's Player, the awards for The Best Men's Coach, The Best Women's Player, The Best Women's Coach among others will also be given out.

Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 Live Updates: The three finalists for The Best Men’s Player are Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk. (Source: Twitter/UEFAcom)

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 Live Updates: The ceremony in Teatro all Scala in Milan, Italy will hand out The Best FIFA Football Awards on Monday, where just like the UEFA Awards, the trio of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk are up for The Best Men’s Player award. The Dutch Liverpool defender had won the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year 2018/19.

For The Best FIFA Men’s Player: Virgil van Dijk, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo

For The Best FIFA Women’s Player: Lucy Bronze, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe

For The Best FIFA Men’s Coach: Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, Mauricio Pochettino

For The Best FIFA Women’s Coach: Jill Ellis, Sarina Wiegman, Phil Neville

For The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker, Ederson, Marc-Andre ter Stegen

For The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper: Sari van Veenendaal, Christiane Endler, Hedvig Lindahl

For FIFA Puskas Award: Lionel Messi, Juan Fernando Quintero, Daniel Zsori

Puskas-worthy?

Mohamed Salah and Olivier Giroud were the last two winners, while this year's nominees are: Lionel Messi for his chipped finish against Real Betis in March; Juan Fernando Quintero of River Plate for his long-range free-kick against Racing Club in February; and 18-year-old Daniel Zsori for his overhead-kick winner on his pro debut in Hungary this February.

One for Liverpool fans

The Queen speaketh

Stat attack!

Liverpool's Alisson played in all 38 of his side's Premier League games last season, keeping 21 clean sheets and conceding 22 goals. Manchester City's Ederson played in all 38 of his side's Premier League games last season, keeping 20 clean sheets and conceding 23 goals. Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen played in 35 of his team's La Liga fixtures last season, keeping 16 clean sheets and conceding 32 goals. Who will take David de Gea's mantle?

Grecco talks to Marta

Something for the fans!

The nominees for The Best Fan award are: Silvia Grecco from Brazil; Uruguay's Justo Sanchez; and the Netherlands fans at the Women’s World Cup.

The best mind of Europe?

Claudio Ranieri led Leicester City to an unbelievable Premier League title win in 2016. Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid became the first side to retain the Champions League in 2017. Didier Deschamps delivered France's second World Cup in 2018. Whose turn is it now? Guardiola? Klopp? Pochettino?

The master and the apprentice

Lokking back...

Real Madrid's Luka Modric was crowned Best Men's Player last year, while Brazil's Marta won the Best Women's Player trophy. As the Men's World XI would also be announced tonight, here is last year's selection: David de Gea; Dani Alves, Sergio Ramos, Rapahel Varane, Marcelo; Luka Modric, N'Golo Kante, Eden Hazard; Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary and coverage of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019! With a number of awards to be handed out tonight, involving the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Lionel Messi to Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp to Lucy Bronze, Megan Rapinoe to Jill Ellis, Sarina Wiegman. Stay tuned to know more about the results and winners!

