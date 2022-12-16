scorecardresearch
‘Thank you so much Kerala’: Neymar’s special message for Brazil football fans in Kerala

Even FIFA, the international body governing football, had shared a photograph of the cutout in the Pullavoor river and applauded the football crazy fans of Kerala.

Neymar seemed thrilled with the cutout in Kerala. (AP/Screenshot)

Brazilian star Neymar thanked the football-crazy southern state of Kerala for their unwavering support after his giant cut-out of was installed in Kerala’s Pullavoor river in Kozhikode district before the World Cup.

Installed by the fans of Brazil, in the run-up to the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, the cut-outs attracted the attention of football lovers all around the world.

Now Neymar himself seems thrilled by the cut out and expressed gratitude on a post on Instagram: “O carinho chega de todas as artes do mundo! Thank you so much, Kerala, India”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neymar Jr Site (@neymarjrsiteoficial)

However, according to reports, the cutouts of Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo have now been removed after Brazil and Portugal were eliminated from the quarter-finals.

Only Lionel Messi remains alone in the middle of the Pullavoor river.

Earlier, FIFA, the international body governing football, had shared a photograph of the cutouts in the Pullavoor river and tweeted, “#FIFAWorldCup fever has hit Kerala.”

