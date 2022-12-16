‘Thank you so much Kerala’: Neymar’s special message for Brazil football fans in Kerala

Brazilian star Neymar thanked the football-crazy southern state of Kerala for their unwavering support after his giant cut-out of was installed in Kerala’s Pullavoor river in Kozhikode district before the World Cup.
Installed by the fans of Brazil, in the run-up to the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, the cut-outs attracted the attention of football lovers all around the world.
Now Neymar himself seems thrilled by the cut out and expressed gratitude on a post on Instagram: “O carinho chega de todas as artes do mundo! Thank you so much, Kerala, India”
However, according to reports, the cutouts of Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo have now been removed after Brazil and Portugal were eliminated from the quarter-finals.
Only Lionel Messi remains alone in the middle of the Pullavoor river.
Earlier, FIFA, the international body governing football, had shared a photograph of the cutouts in the Pullavoor river and tweeted, “#FIFAWorldCup fever has hit Kerala.”