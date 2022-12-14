scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Thank you captain: Lionel Messi shares emotional moment with reporter

Argentina talisman Lionel Messi shared an emotional conversation with an Argentinian reporter after their semifinal win over Croatia on Tuesday night.

The reporter identified as Sofi Martinez Mateos, said that she wanted to say some things to Messi that many fans around the world would want to say to him after Argentina reached the final of the World Cup.

“The last thing I want to tell you and it’s not a question, but I just wanted to say the World Cup final is coming and sure, we all want to win the cup,” she said.

“I just want to tell you that no matter the results, there’s something that no one can take from you, and it’s the fact you resonated with Argentinians, every single one. I’m being serious. There’s no kid who doesn’t have your team flannel, no matter if it’s a fake, real or a made up one. Truly, you made your mark in everyone’s life. And that, to me, is beyond winning any World Cup.

“No one can take that from you and this is my gratitude, for the amount of happiness you bring to a lot of people. I seriously hope you take those words into your heart because I really believe that’s more important than winning a World Cup and you already have it. So thank you, captain,” she added as Messi looked on and smiled, thanking her for her words.

Argentina will face the winner of Morocco vs France in the World Cup final on Sunday.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 10:19:32 pm
