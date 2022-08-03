Ten Hag slams Ronaldo, Man Utd players for leaving game early

August 3, 2022 9:28:59 pm
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag said it was “unacceptable” that some players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, left Old Trafford before the end of their pre-season friendly against Spanish side Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.
Portuguese forward Ronaldo returned to the squad for the game after missing their tour of Thailand and Australia for family reasons, but he failed to score and was replaced at halftime.
Pictures emerged on social media showing Ronaldo leaving the stadium before the end of the 1-1 draw, with the BBC reporting that several other players who were sitting in the directors’ box had also departed early.
“We are a team and that means you stay until the end,” Ten Hag told Viaplay. “This is unacceptable for all those involved.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Ronaldo’s future at United has been the subject of intense speculation after British media reported that the 37-year-old told the club that he wanted to leave so he can play in the Champions League.
United will play in the second-tier Europa League this term.
They will open their Premier League campaign on Sunday against Brighton & Hove Albion.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei
India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final
Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’Premium
OnePlus 10T revealed with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Why the President is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Latest News
Ahead of festivities Gujarat to provide groundnut oil at discounted rate to NFSA card holders
U20 Athletics Worlds: India fight late arrival, jet lag for mixed relay silver
CWG 2022 Boxing: Nitu, Hussamuddin enter semifinals, medals assured
Rs 25,000 per kilogram: Agra shop sells ghevar covered with 24-carat gold
A brown knight in a veshti, here’s how Chess Olympiad’s mascot ‘Thambi’ was created
Gujarat: Surat reports first death from swine flu this year
Amitabh Bachchan reveals why he hosts Kaun Banega Crorepati year after year
Noisy protests in LS over National Herald raid, ‘misuse’ of central agencies
BCCI announce India schedule for the Australia and South Africa home series in September-October
Indian women register 3-2 win over Canada, enter semifinals
Premier League teams won’t take the knee before every game
High time we dropped concept of only government-funded universities: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan