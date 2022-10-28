scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Ten Hag says Ronaldo’s goal a reward for his tenacity

Ronaldo trained away from the team towards the end of last week and was left out of the squad for their Premier League trip to Chelsea on Saturday after being dropped for refusing to go on as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United, Cristiano RonaldoManchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal with Marcus Rashford REUTERS/Craig Brough TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal in Thursday’s 3-0 Europa League win over Sheriff Tiraspol was a fitting prize for his perseverance after the Portuguese forward returned to the team following disciplinary issues.

Ronaldo trained away from the team towards the end of last week and was left out of the squad for their Premier League trip to Chelsea on Saturday after being dropped for refusing to go on as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur.

But he marked his return by scoring United’s third after Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford had put them in front to seal a place in the knockout round of Europe’s second tier club competition.

“He kept going to get himself in the right positions. He didn’t give up, I think that’s what his whole career has been about, that’s why he’s so good,” Ten Hag said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheatsPremium
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheats
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...Premium
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...
In reply to EC on freebies, BJP draws welfare-dole line, Congress-Left ca...Premium
In reply to EC on freebies, BJP draws welfare-dole line, Congress-Left ca...
RBI policy body set to meet on Nov 3 to explain missing inflation targetPremium
RBI policy body set to meet on Nov 3 to explain missing inflation target
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag at the end of the first half. (REUTERS/Craig Brough)

“In the end, he got the reward for it. The pressure is always there. Ronaldo knows that and we have to deal with it. All United players know that. All top scorers need that, every time, the confirmation they can do it.

“Tonight, again, he got his confirmation and he’ll grow from it. He’s hungry. He plays with desire and wants to score goals, as many as possible. He has to invest a lot and the team has to invest a lot to put him in the right positions.”

Ten Hag said he was ready to “correct” Antony after the Brazilian forward came under fire for showboating with 720-degree spin before knocking the ball out for a goal kick.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“I don’t have a problem with tricks as long as they’re functional,” said Ten Hag, adding his withdrawal of the forward at halftime had nothing to do with the move.

“I demand more from him – more runs behind, more often in the box and more playing in the pocket. When there’s a trick, it’s nice as long as it’s functional. If you’re not losing the ball, it’s OK, but if it’s a trick because of a trick, I’ll correct him.”

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 10:59:26 am
Next Story

Tahira Kashyap celebrates herself ‘with this yellow saree and the many kilos’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli in the runs again as India thump Netherlands at Perth
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 28: Latest News