Erik Ten Hag remains silent on Mason Greenwood, satisfied with Manchester United’s squad depth

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag declined to comment on Mason Greenwood on Friday, 24 hours after criminal charges against the 21-year-old forward were dropped.

“I can’t add anything. I refer to the statement of the club,” Ten Hag said at a press conference on Friday.

“In this moment, I can’t give comment about the process. I can’t say anything about it, I refer to the statement of the club and at this moment I can’t add anything.”

“We have always to focus on the game, no matter what, it is our job,” he said. “That is why we are here.

“We have a lot to do against them. Two weeks ago it was a bad performance there, I wasn’t happy with the performance from us, it was 90 percent focus and energy and we dropped two points.

“Tomorrow we need a better game, better focus in the game, better conduct in the way of play because we have to beat them, that’s quite clear.”

Ten Hag happy with squad depth

Manchester United made fewer signings in the January transfer window compared to other top teams in the Premier League but Ten Hag said he is confident the Old Trafford club have depth in their squad.

“We have formed and constructed a squad, we invest also in the summer. From that point on, it is about developing the team and it has to come on the training ground, it has to come in the matches, that we develop the team,” Ten Hag told reporters.

“That is the advantage of having so many matches, that you can work on that and you don’t have to wait so long (for the next one)… There is a limit to every player but we have depth in our squad.

“Maybe not as far as other teams, but that has something to do with your approach to it and how you do your load management. If you do that right, I think you can go far.”

Ten Hag’s side are fourth with 39 points after 20 games, behind Newcastle on goal difference. They host Crystal Palace later on Saturday.

(With Reuters inputs)