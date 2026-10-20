Ten Hag on managing Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United: ‘He let me down’

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said that Cristiano Ronaldo let the team and him down during their time together at the club. Ten Hag said he had been keen to work with Ronaldo and had travelled to Portugal to discuss his plans with the forward before taking the United job in 2022.

“He let the team down, and he let me down, because we planned with him,” Ten Hag told The Athletic.

“I flew out to Portugal to speak with him about what I was aiming for before I came to United. Obviously, he’s one of the best in football history. I respected him a lot. But at that time, as a manager, I had to make a rational decision and keep the players I admire in,” he added.