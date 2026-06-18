‘The team needs to score, not you’: Pundits on Ronaldo’s World Cup problem

Thierry Henry was precise. Analysing Portugal’s performance on FOX, the former Arsenal striker and 1998 World Cup winner with France broke down a second-half passage of play involving Francisco Conceição and Bruno Fernandes to explain what Ronaldo is doing wrong.

“One thing that’s important — the team needs to score, it’s not you who needs to score,” Henry said. “Look here. Portugal has the ball, Conceição is going to receive the ball. If Ronaldo makes that run in the opposite direction of the ball, he forces the defender to make a decision. But because he wants to score, he goes in Bruno Fernandes’ path. If he went to that small area, the defender would have to follow him, and then it would be an easy tap-in for Bruno Fernandes. But because he wants to score, he crosses the path of the back pass — you see the two players and it becomes easier for the defence to intercept. The team needs to score, not you. Did you see Bruno Fernandes’ reaction? ‘Let the ball roll, make the run, create space so I can just tap it in.’ It didn’t happen.”