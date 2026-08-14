Tata Steel sells Jamshedpur FC for Rs 100 to Churchill Brothers Sports Club

In a bizarre turn of events, Tata Steel has sold its entire stake in Jamshedpur Football and Sporting Private Limited (JFSPL) to Churchill Brothers Sports Club for just 100 rupees.

“The Committee of Directors (constituted by the Board of Directors of Tata Steel Limited at its meeting

held on July 30, 2026 to consider and approve the proposal of divestment of stake in Jamshedpur

Football and Sporting Private Limited), at its meeting held today i.e., August 14, 2026, considered and

approved the transfer of entire 100% equity stake comprising of 4,08,00,000 equity shares of face value

₹10/- each held by Tata Steel Limited in Jamshedpur Football and Sporting Private Limited (‘JFSPL’),

wholly owned subsidiary, to Churchill Brothers Sports Club Private Limited (‘Churchill’), at a nominal

consideration of ₹100/-,” the statement from press release quoted.