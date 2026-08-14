Tata Steel sells Jamshedpur FC for Rs 100 to Churchill Brothers Sports Club

In a bizarre turn of events, Tata Steel has sold its entire stake in Jamshedpur Football and Sporting Private Limited (JFSPL) to Churchill Brothers Sports Club for just 100 rupees.
“The Committee of Directors (constituted by the Board of Directors of Tata Steel Limited at its meeting
held on July 30, 2026 to consider and approve the proposal of divestment of stake in Jamshedpur
Football and Sporting Private Limited), at its meeting held today i.e., August 14, 2026, considered and
approved the transfer of entire 100% equity stake comprising of 4,08,00,000 equity shares of face value
₹10/- each held by Tata Steel Limited in Jamshedpur Football and Sporting Private Limited (‘JFSPL’),
wholly owned subsidiary, to Churchill Brothers Sports Club Private Limited (‘Churchill’), at a nominal
consideration of ₹100/-,” the statement from press release quoted.
“Pursuant to the aforesaid approval, Tata Steel Limited and Churchill have, today, entered into a Share
Purchase Agreement setting out the terms and conditions governing the proposed transfer of Tata
Steel’s entire shareholding (100%) in JFSPL to Churchill,” it further added.
“Churchill Brothers is a club with real history in Indian football, and we are glad that this agreement gives our players and coaches the opportunity to continue playing club football. We thank AIFF and Churchill Brothers for their partnership in making this transition a smooth one. Tata Steel will continue to focus on football at the grassroots and youth level, given our legacy of identifying and nurturing young talent, especially among local and tribal communities,” D. B. Sundara Ramam, Vice President of Corporate Services at Tata Steel, said.
This includes the Tata Football Academy, which has trained 150 cadets who have represented India and 26 captains of national teams across various age groups. We will continue to maintain and enhance our sporting infrastructure – repurposing it for grassroots football and athlete development. We will be modernising our youth system, investing in and further building its capability in collaboration with the AIFF,” he further added.