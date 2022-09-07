scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Talk less, do more: Bayern Munich coach targets Champions League success

Bayern, who exited at the quarter-final stage last season, are in Group C along with Inter, Barcelona and Czech side Viktoria Plzen.

Bayern MunichBayern Munich's Sadio Mane shakes hands with coach Julian Nagelsmann after the match (REUTERS/Annegret Hilse)

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann said his team should always be counted among the favourites for the Champions League but they must do their talking on the pitch when they begin their campaign at Inter Milan later on Wednesday.

Bayern, who exited at the quarter-final stage last season, are in Group C along with Inter, Barcelona and Czech side Viktoria Plzen.

“We have a very interesting opponent, a very interesting group phase ahead of us, and with this few amount of group matches you don’t have much time to show weaknesses, and that is why we will aim to have a very good start,” Nagelsmann told reporters.

“Bayern Munich should always be among favourites … A club of this size, with this history as well, should always be among favourites on an international level for winning the cup. In the end, it is important to talk less about this, and do more.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024Premium
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024
Study: 11% of Class 3 kids lack basic maths skills, 37% have limited skillsPremium
Study: 11% of Class 3 kids lack basic maths skills, 37% have limited skills
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in IndiaPremium
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India
India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boostPremium
India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Nagelsmann said the six-times Champions League winners are expecting a tough test against last season’s Serie A runners-up Inter.

“Inter is a team that is very experienced, not easy to fool. Especially when you look at the line-up, that time and time again tries to take opponents out of their concept with unexpected moves,” he added.

“It is an extremely experienced team, the quality of players is exceptional.”

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 09:18:32 am
Next Story

‘We’ve adopted a blockbuster approach to film programming’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Across aisles, UP MLAs reach out to each other – as doctors, engineers, MBAs, women

Across aisles, UP MLAs reach out to each other – as doctors, engineers, MBAs, women

Premium
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan CM? Show of strength on his birthday eve
Delhi Confidential

Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan CM? Show of strength on his birthday eve

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'
Mir Ranjan Negi on Arshdeep

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Parts of Bengaluru under water, weather body predicts more rains today

Parts of Bengaluru under water, weather body predicts more rains today

Difficult to implement, what is the idea of climate reparation?
Explained

Difficult to implement, what is the idea of climate reparation?

India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

Premium
Uttar Pradesh to SC on Siddique Kappan: He is PFI think tank

Uttar Pradesh to SC on Siddique Kappan: He is PFI think tank

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Germany remembers Israel’s 1972 Munich Games victims 50 years later
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 07: Latest News