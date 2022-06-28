Takumi Minamino joins AS Monaco from Liverpool

French club AS Monaco on Tuesday announced the transfer of out-of-favour Liverpool player Takumi Minamino on a 4-year-deal.

The 27-year-old Japan international scored 14 goals in 55 games overall for Liverpool after joining from Red Bull Salzburg.

“It is a great joy for me to join AS Monaco. I am happy to be part of the Club’s project, which has just finished on the podium twice in a row and is one of the most recognized in an exciting championship,” Minamino was quoted as saying by Monaco’s official release.

Minamino has already played 391 official matches since his debut (114 goals, 41 assists), including 48 in European competitions. A Japan international since 2015, the winger has consolidated his talent on the grounds of the Premier League as well as those of the Champions League.

Minamino started his career at Cerezo Osaka when he was only 17 years old. He then went to Red Bull Salzburg where he won five consecutive Austrian titles as well as 4 Austrian Cups.

These performances caught Liverpool’s eye and he joined them in January 2020, becoming an English champion just a few months later.

Later, unable to get a way in to Liverpool’s star-studded lineup, he was loaned to Southampton FC during the second part of the 2020-2021 season where he played 10 matches and scored 2 goals.