Why grandmothers in Otsuchi had to improvise when ‘Japanese Messi’ Kubo’s jersey No. changed

Takefusa Kubo is known as the Japanese Messi, for his swirling and swift runs along the right wing traditionally. The 25-year-old who plays for Real Sociedad in Europe, recently however pulled a feint-and-turn on an unsuspecting group — Japanese grandmothers.
Sashiko_Gals is a group of talented Japanese women in the 40-80 age category from Tohoku region, who began a creative rehabilitation program for citizens who had suffered tragedy during the Great East Japan Earthquake of 2011. Based out of Otsuchi town in Iwate Prefecture, the Sashiko_Gals “Reincarnate items no longer in use by customising them with Sashiko stitching technique.”
It is a deeply meditative process as they use the Running, blanket or basting stitch — a simple neat, un-intricate needlework of straight line equidistant stitches to form patterns on existing garments – or caps, shoes and bags since the project took off in 2024. It resurrects old objects offering sustainable reuse. In 2026, the Gals decided to pretty-up and customise the Japanese national team jersey that would be sported at the FIFA World Cup.
They reimagined every jersey that will trot out in the coming weeks, by using traditional Japanese stitching to form snazzy patterns on the fabric.
There was enough excitement about work on Jersey No 20, traditionally donned by the Japanese Messi, Kubo. Then suddenly midway through their endeavour, given it’s not printed in a few minutes but takes painstaking days, things changed.
“The World Cup is almost here. While we were carefully stitching this jersey by hand, one stitch at a time, Kubo’s squad number changed along the way,” the Sashiko_Gals posted on their Insta. “Handmade work takes time, but every stitch carries our support and respect. Everyone at Sashiko Gals is cheering for the Japan National Team,” they would add nevertheless .
Kubo was moved from No 20 to No 8, and the Japanese grandmas needed to improvise on the half done piece, as well as stitch out a new one with No 8.
Japan have made knockouts plenty of times, but stopped at the Round of 16. This edition, they are pooled with The Netherlands, Tunisia and Sweden. Moreover, they are viewed as a potential roadbump for Brazil in the Round of 16.