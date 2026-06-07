Why grandmothers in Otsuchi had to improvise when ‘Japanese Messi’ Kubo’s jersey No. changed

There was enough excitement about work on Jersey No 20, traditionally donned by the Japanese Messi, Kubo (AP Photo)

Takefusa Kubo is known as the Japanese Messi, for his swirling and swift runs along the right wing traditionally. The 25-year-old who plays for Real Sociedad in Europe, recently however pulled a feint-and-turn on an unsuspecting group — Japanese grandmothers.

Sashiko_Gals is a group of talented Japanese women in the 40-80 age category from Tohoku region, who began a creative rehabilitation program for citizens who had suffered tragedy during the Great East Japan Earthquake of 2011. Based out of Otsuchi town in Iwate Prefecture, the Sashiko_Gals “Reincarnate items no longer in use by customising them with Sashiko stitching technique.”

It is a deeply meditative process as they use the Running, blanket or basting stitch — a simple neat, un-intricate needlework of straight line equidistant stitches to form patterns on existing garments – or caps, shoes and bags since the project took off in 2024. It resurrects old objects offering sustainable reuse. In 2026, the Gals decided to pretty-up and customise the Japanese national team jersey that would be sported at the FIFA World Cup.