Speaking to a small group of reporters on Monday, Manchester United bound manager Mauricio Pochettino had a simple message for Pep Guardiola, who the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) have reportedly set their eyes on to take the reins.
“Take it,” the Argentine said. “Why? Because it’s a perfect moment to arrive at the federation. Everything is on the right path, in the right direction. Of course, take it. Of course, you are going to find really good players, good people – the players can fit his style.”
After leaving Manchester City, Guardiola has been on a break and has shown no signs of wanting to return to the dugout anytime soon. The Spanish coach was previously linked to the Italian national team, but the duty eventually fell to Roberto Mancini.
Pochettino also spoke of the difference between managing a club and a national team, and how the latter provided him an opportunity to manage his time better. But at the same time, he was also missing the everyday tasks that come when you manage a club.
“I am ready. This is what I miss a little bit. I miss to be, every day, with something here,” he said. He added, “because you think today, and then we have December camp against Jamaica for the MLS. But after, you need to wait (until) March. What do you do? You need to watch games, you need to travel — administrative things. That is nice, it’s good. But every day, to be involved: press conference, training, everything … this type of possibility, like with United, you say yes. I want that. I want to prove myself again.”
Speaking of his experience as an international manager he said, “I like and not like,” before clarifying, “I like because it provides you the possibility to manage your time, to be busy, but at the same time, be free and to have some time with your family.”