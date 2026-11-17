Speaking to a small group of reporters on Monday, Manchester United bound manager Mauricio Pochettino had a simple message for Pep Guardiola, who the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) have reportedly set their eyes on to take the reins.

“Take it,” the Argentine said. “Why? Because it’s a perfect moment to arrive at the federation. Everything is on the right path, in the right direction. Of course, take it. Of course, you are going to find really good players, good people – the players can fit his style.”

After leaving Manchester City, Guardiola has been on a break and has shown no signs of wanting to return to the dugout anytime soon. The Spanish coach was previously linked to the Italian national team, but the duty eventually fell to Roberto Mancini.