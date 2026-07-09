Switzerland head coach on Lionel Messi’s Argentina: ‘They are vulnerable’

Argentina is on the left and Switzerland is on the right. (AP photo)

Argentina has had a couple of tiring but thrilling games against Cape Verde and Egypt, both of which went down to the wire. While the game against Cape Verde went to extra time, Argentina won against Egypt in normal time, but physical fatigue showed up in patches.

Switzerland, which has beaten Murat Yakin, believes that his side can beat Argentina. “Judging by their last two matches, we could see that they are vulnerable. We are capable of stopping the world champions,” he said.

He also added, “I think we have earned our opponents’ respect. Tactically, it’s going to be an interesting match. We are capable of rattling the world champions. For a nation like Switzerland, playing a quarter-final against Argentina is a massive moment. So, expectations are huge. I think I’ll still need a few hours, maybe even a day, to fully realise what is happening to us.”