Switzerland head coach on Lionel Messi’s Argentina: ‘They are vulnerable’

Argentina has had a couple of tiring but thrilling games against Cape Verde and Egypt, both of which went down to the wire. While the game against Cape Verde went to extra time, Argentina won against Egypt in normal time, but physical fatigue showed up in patches.
Switzerland, which has beaten Murat Yakin, believes that his side can beat Argentina. “Judging by their last two matches, we could see that they are vulnerable. We are capable of stopping the world champions,” he said.
He also added, “I think we have earned our opponents’ respect. Tactically, it’s going to be an interesting match. We are capable of rattling the world champions. For a nation like Switzerland, playing a quarter-final against Argentina is a massive moment. So, expectations are huge. I think I’ll still need a few hours, maybe even a day, to fully realise what is happening to us.”
Switzerland’s midfielder Djibril Sow echoed a similar sentiment. “For us, this is a very special match. It’s the first time we get to play a quarterfinal against a team that, for me, is one of the favourites to win the Cup. I think it’s going to be very difficult, but I see chances to win. We’re capable of beating great teams, like we’ve done in recent years, like France in 2020.”
In a match with few fireworks, the Swiss were patient against the Colombians and their enthusiastic fans.
After a scoreless draw, Ruben Vargas converted the decisive penalty and Switzerland advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals, beating Colombia 4-3 in a shootout on Tuesday.
Switzerland had not reached the quarterfinals of a World Cup since hosting the tournament in 1954. And the Swiss were short-handed Tuesday without young midfielder Johan Manzambi, who was injured in training on Monday.
Vargas, who has scored two goals in the World Cup, also left Monday’s training early but came on in stoppage time at the end of regulation.