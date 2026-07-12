Switzerland Head Coach after game against Argentina: ‘Football wasn’t the winner today’

Switzerland’s head coach, Murat Yakin, slammed the VAR after their quarter-final game against Argentina. Swiss team forward Breel Embolo, who initially received a yellow card in the game, was later given another, resulting in a red card. Embolo’s subsequent absence affected Switzerland’s balance, and Yakin stated there was no need for that red card.

“We were punished because of a mistake. There was no reason for that red card. I don’t understand it. It was an innocent situation; there was nothing malicious about it. The refereeing error punished us and completely disrupted our game plan,” he said.

“That decision was simply unbelievable. I completely disagree with it. There was clear contact, and I don’t understand how the referee and the VAR came to that conclusion,” he added.