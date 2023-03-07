Swiss freestyle skier Andri Ragettli pulls off Cristiano Ronaldo’s trademark ‘Siiuuu’ celebration while in mid-air

Andri Ragettli, a professional freestyle skier from Switzerland is a huge football fan and is always in the news for his videos where he does a lot of incredible stunts.
On Monday, Ragettli shared a new video of himself performing the trademark celebration of Al Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in mid-air while showcasing a stunt.
The post was captioned, “SIIIUUUU!Ronaldo celebration on skis!”
Ragettli’s favourite football team is Real Madrid and last year, he went viral for a video where he was juggling a football while skiing. Such was the popularity of the video, the Los Blancos Instagram handle even shared it.
SIIIUUUU!🗣️
Ronaldo celebration on skis!😂#Ronaldo #Cr7 pic.twitter.com/9WsQGAQ03o
— Andri ragettli (@Andriragettli) March 6, 2023
In the video Ragettli can be seen kicking the ball from one foot to another as he slides over snow-covered slopes in his skiing gear. What’s impressive is that throughout the video, the ball does not touch the ground even once.
Further in the video, the swiss skier did a full flip over a slope before tossing the ball towards the camera and exclaiming “Hola Madrid!”