scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Swiss aware shootout sword can cut both ways

The memories are fresh for the Swiss and their supporters who, in a matter of days at last year's European Championship, experienced the elation that comes with winning on penalties and the pain of going out the same way.

Switzerland's players celebrate after winning the World Cup group G soccer match between Serbia and Switzerland, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Switzerland won 3-2. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Switzerland are well aware of the highs and lows of a penalty shootout and it is something coach Murat Yakin would prefer to avoid when his team play Portugal on Tuesday for a World Cup quarter-final place.

The memories are fresh for the Swiss and their supporters who, in a matter of days at last year’s European Championship, experienced the elation that comes with winning on penalties and the pain of going out the same way.

The Swiss pulled off a huge shock when they knocked out world champions France in a last-16 shootout but four days later they felt the other edge of the sword when they lost to Spain.

“We’ve seen this in the past a few games were decided by penalty kicks,” Yakin told reporters on Monday. “Players after every practice they do practise penalty kicks.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Iran’s morality police’ ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Iran’s morality police’ ...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
When Bhagat Singh got a pat from Bal Gangadhar TilakPremium
When Bhagat Singh got a pat from Bal Gangadhar Tilak
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and whyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and why

“Whether a coach really focuses on that, it’s not really me,” he added. “I’d like to really make a difference before it comes to penalty kicks.

“There are many things before it gets to penalty kicks that are important and we want to make sure we can decide this game in regular time.

“But if it gets to penalty kicks, my team is familiar with that situation.”

Advertisement

Switzerland, as they often do, have flown under the radar in Qatar, reaching the knockout stages for the third straight time by finishing second in their group behind Brazil with victories over Cameroon and Serbia.

The tiny alpine nation routinely punch above their weight at big events and Yakin says his players have no fear of soccer heavyweights like the team they face on Tuesday.

In the recent Nations League, the Swiss suffered a 4-0 away loss to Portugal but beat them 1-0 at home.

Advertisement

Such is the Swiss self-assurance in their own tactics that Yakin says they have no special plans to deal with Portugal talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

“We know Ronaldo can make a difference in a match we must prevent him from having the necessary space to do that,” said Yakin. “But there is no special man marking we are planning.

“We are well prepared, we are very much looking forward to this match and we will see how we can implement our strategy,

“We’ve proven that not only can we keep up with big teams but that we can be the dominant team.”

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 10:08:18 pm
Next Story

CM, Anandiben urge people to exercise their right to vote

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 05: Latest News
close