What does it mean to be ‘Spursy’? Swedish parliament weighs in, mocks Tottenham Hotspur

Swedish politician Mikael Damberg, speaking in the Parliament, recently likened their predicament with that of English football club Tottenham Hotspur.

“I naturally think of Tottenham Hotspur, also known as Spurs, it is one of England’s most distinguished and rich clubs with an enormous stadium,” he said, likening the present handling of the Swedish economy to the London-based club, per The Telegraph. “Despite this, Tottenham find themselves in crisis… just a few points above the relegation zone…because they have squandered opportunities.”

To be ‘Spursy’ according to him is “when you have opportunities but get no results.”

“Sweden can’t perform like Tottenham,” he pleaded.

Going into the last 10 rounds, the Premier League is full of life. With 11 matches to go, both the title and the relegation fight are heating up. Arsenal, going for their first championship in 21 years are fighting a very different fight than their eternal rivals, Tottenham. A wayward 17th place finish last year stands out as an outlier, especially considering the previous 16 years of top-8 finishes. Or does it?

This situation is so spectacular that it has crossed country lines, into conversations of macro-economic concern and the future of a country’s youth.

Where are Tottenham right now?

Tottenham are 16th, amassing 29 points in 27 games. They are four points clear of the relegation zone. The four teams below them are Nottingham Forest in 17th (27 points), West Ham 18th (25), Burnley 19th (19), and Wolverhampton Wanderers 20th (10). While Opta’s supercomputer still only predicts a 4.84% chance that they could fall, Spurs fans are genuinely concerned that hell could freeze over.

Why the sudden fear that they might get relegated?

It’s alarming to see Tottenham in this predicament. Although they faced a similar situation last season, relegation was hardly a threat. However, the current focus on analyzing the prospects of their rivals near the bottom of the table, rather than on Tottenham’s ability to escape this position, is telling.

Last season, the North London club got a taste of being near the bottom of the league. but the presence of fellow ‘Big 6’ side Manchester United in 16th somewhat diverted attention. Despite finishing 17th, they ended the season 13 points clear of the relegation zone, a fact generally attributed to the team’s acknowledged prioritisation of the UEFA Europa League in the latter stages of the season.

But this year is different, mostly because of the other teams involved in the battle, West Ham and Forest. The Hammers in particular have had a resurgence of late, which can be attributed to manager Nuno Espírito Santo, losing only one game in their last 5 (3-2 to Chelsea). Whether Forest can leapfrog Tottenham is still a bit dicey. Their new manager, Vitor Pereira, only has one top flight game under his belt at the helm.

Spurs though must keep destiny in their own hands and not rely on the downfall of others to keep them afloat.

How are their upcoming fixtures?

Spurs have failed to win any of their last nine league matches and need an improvement in form to avoid the risk of relegation. Nothing comes easy in the Premier League but if fixtures based on league positions are to mean anything, Tottenham are in a better position than Forest and West Ham.

While Spurs face only two of the current top-five teams, compared to Nottingham’s four and West Ham’s three, they cannot afford to take any fixture for granted.

How did they get here?

Injuries happen in football, but the extent at which Tottenham has suffered is unprecedented. Last season, several members of the starting 11 were sidelined at multiple points, never giving them the stability that other teams had. This year has been more of the same with 10 of their senior players currently unavailable.

Why the team has not gotten reinforcements to fix this problem area is anybody’s guess.

While speaking on a football podcast, Ex-manager Ange Postecoglou complained about the unique problems he encountered during his time at the club. That of propping yourself up as a big club but expecting it to happen without fundamental changes in the wage structure and the transfer market. “When you look at their expenditure and particularly their wages structure, they’re not a big club,” he said.

Following a fifth place finish in 2023/24, Postecoglou wanted to keep the momentum going by signing proven players like Bryan Mbuemo, Pedro Neto, and Marc Guehi. Instead they signed Dominic Solanke and three teenagers.

They’re a curious club, and unless they start acting like the giant they claim to be, the Championship could catch their biggest fish yet.

(Diya George is an intern with The Indian Express)