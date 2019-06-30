Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
117/3 (31.2)
New Zealand
vs
243/9 (50.0)
Australia
Full Scorecard Commentary
FIFA Women’s World Cup: Sweden upset Germany to reach semi-finalshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/sweden-upset-germany-semi-finals-5806874/

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Sweden upset Germany to reach semi-finals

Sweden came back from behind to shock Germany with a 2-1 win to progress to the FIFA World Cup semi-final, where they would face Netherlands.

Sweden players celebrate after the match (Reuters)

Goals from Sofia Jakobsson and Stina Blackstenius helped Sweden came from behind to stun Germany 2-1 in the women’s World Cup quarter-finals at Roazhon Park in Rennes on Saturday and set up a last-four clash with the Netherlands.

After enjoying an early spell of possession, midfielder Lina Magull put the Germans in front in the 16th minute with an acrobatic volley through the legs of Swedish goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl.

Sweden equalised six minutes later when winger Jakobsson latched onto a long ball straight down the middle from Linda Sembrant, and slotted home past goalkeeper Almuth Schult.

German coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg threw on midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsan, who had not played since breaking a toe in their tournament opener against China, at the start of the second half but it was Sweden who took a shock lead.

Advertising

Schult did well to turn away a powerful header by Fridolina Rolfo but the rebound fell kindly for striker Blackstenius, who fired home from point blank range to get her second goal in as many matches.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Marozsan missed a glorious chance to force the game into extra time when she headed wide with the goal gaping in the 80th minute but Sweden held their nerve to reach their fourth World Cup semi-finals.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Copa America 2019: Argentina in doubt up front for Brazil semi-final clash
2 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Netherlands head into semis after 2-0 win over Italy
3 Manchester United complete signing of Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka