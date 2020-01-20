Follow Us:
Monday, January 20, 2020

Swapan Sadhan Bose named president of Mohun Bagan

Mohun Bagan stated in a release that the executive committee members unanimously decided to select Swapan Sadhan Bose as the new president of the club on Monday after the demise of Gitanath Ganguly.

Swapan Sadhan Bose is also known as ‘Tutu’. (Source: Twitter)

Noted businessman Swapan Sadhan (Tutu) Bose on Monday was named president of Mohun Bagan club, a position which lay vacant after eminent lawyer Gitanath Ganguly’s demise.

“The club lost its president Ganguly in December 2019 and subsequently the executive committee members in today’s meeting unanimously decided to select Swapan Sadhan Bose as the new president of the club,” the Mariners stated in a release.

Consequently, there was a re-shuffle in the Mohun Bagan executive committee as Bose’s son, Srinjoy Bose, now was made the general secretary, while Satyajit Chatterjee, who was treasurer, became the assistant general secretary.

Uttam Saha, previously ground secretary, will now be the treasurer, while Mahesh Tekriwal and Sandipan Banerjee were elected unopposed as ground secretary and hockey secretary respectively.

Mohun Bagan have made a landmark move announcing their merger with ATK from June, paving the way for the oldest football club of the country to compete in the top tier Indian Super League from next season.

Rohit Sharma's 29th ODI ton helps India beat Australia by 7 wickets, win series by 2-1
