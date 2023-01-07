Watch: ‘Suspended’ Cristiano Ronaldo cheers for his new side Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is serving a two-match ban cheered for his new team as Al Nassr beat Al Tae’e 2-0 on Friday in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo was in a VIP box as Al-Nassr won 2-0 in their first match since his signing – but was missing from his seat for the entire second half as he watched the game while on an exercise bike in the changing rooms.

Ronaldo could not make his highly-anticipated debut in Riyadh because he was forced to comply with a two-match FA ban for smashing a young Everton fan’s phone while at United.

According to FIFA’s Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP), any sanction of up to four matches that has been issued to a player by their former association must be “enforced by the new association.”

The game against Al Tae’e was originally scheduled for Thursday but was postponed by 24 hours due to heavy rain.

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Al-Nassr after leaving Manchester United in a controversial fashion.

Ronaldo signed a contract through to the summer of 2025 and, according to reports, will receive $75 million per year to make him the highest-paid player in history.

Ronaldo will also miss Al Nassr’s January 14 fixture against Riyadh rivals Al Shabab. His first opportunity to play for his new club will be against Al-Ettifaq at Mrsool Park on January 22.