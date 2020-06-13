Meet Suresh Singh Wangjam, the explosive newcomer in Bengaluru FC’s midfield

Suresh Singh Wangjam at the time of his joining Bengaluru FC last year. (Source: ISL) Suresh Singh Wangjam at the time of his joining Bengaluru FC last year. (Source: ISL)

With the restart of the domestic season weeks away, The Indian Express looks into the up-and-coming stars of tomorrow in ‘India’s New Hopes’.

Seemingly unending stamina, lung-bursting runs, an eye for a pass, and dispossessing opponents with gritty tackles are qualities that made Suresh Singh Wangjam stand out in his first Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Fighting for a place against an experienced Bengaluru FC midfield of Harmanjot Khabra, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado, and Eugeneson Lyngdoh, the 19-year-old Manipuri made the centre of the park his in the second-half of the 2019/20 campaign. So much so that Wangjam was awarded the club’s 2019/20 Fans’ Player of the Season.

But in the summer of 2019, the AIFF Elite Academy graduate almost came close to not joining The Blues.

“It was a very difficult decision to join BFC last year since people advised me against the move as I wouldn’t be starting enough matches. But when I talked to my father, he said, ‘in life, you always get something when you take a risk’. After that, everything became clear,” Wangjam told indianexpress.com over the phone from Imphal.

After initial hiccups at the Kanteerava Stadium where he found himself getting minutes only in the local BDFA Super Division, Wangjam overcame the odds and an injury to mark his claim in Carles Cuadrat‘s side. In March, the midfielder’s sojourn in the first-leg of the ISL semi-final against ATK earned him plaudits from left, right, and centre.

Despite his obvious knack for the sport, Suresh’s father, Wangjam Chandra Singh, wasn’t initially convinced about his career choice.

“In my childhood, I wasn’t allowed to play football because I am the only son and it wasn’t a ‘proper job’. But I did manage to convince my father and soon found myself at the Bir Chandra Memorial Sports Club. From there, I represented Manipur, and got selected for India U14s in 2014. Once I got selected for India U17s, my family finally started supporting me,” he said.

Since his participation in the U17 World Cup in 2017, Wangjam has hardly ever looked back. Following the historical event, he was drafted into the Indian Arrows team, and after 40 appearances with the I-League club, he moved to Bengaluru.

“When I came to Bengaluru, I was so lonely initially. I didn’t know anyone, and I felt intimidated by the senior players. But slowly, I started adapting and felt at home with the seniors’ welcoming gestures. To have players with more than 10 years of experience, like Eugen-bhai and Khabra-bhai, guide me on how to control the ball and how to shape my body for a pass was a big plus,” said Wangjam, who has earned the nickname ‘El Torito‘ in his time in Bengaluru.

Now in the off-season, Wangjam is stranded in the tiny district of Wangoi Wahengbam Leikai in Imphal since the nationwide lockdown began. When he isn’t delving in basic training drills back home, he makes sure to play badminton with his father whenever he can.

“PUBG has been a huge saviour too,” said the box-to-box midfielder who tries to model himself after the likes of Toni Kroos, Xavi Hernández, and Andrea Pirlo.

After his meteoric rise in the first-half of 2020, Wangjam now has his eyes on getting more starts under his belt for Bengaluru FC. After becoming the top-scorer of the reserve team in the Durand Cup last season, he now has the AFC Cup to prepare himself for. Furthermore, there’s the dream of representing India in the senior team.

“Every footballer dreams to play for the national team, but I am not in a hurry. I want to make sure that once I get in, I stay there forever. Although I have regrets that I skipped the grassroots level which has hampered my development, I am working really hard right now to achieve my dream,” he said.

