Monday, April 19, 2021
‘Dreams can’t be bought’: Bruno Fernandes breaks silence on Super League

The 12 elite clubs from England, Spain and Italy are set to leave the existing UEFA-run Champions League structure despite warnings they could be kicked out of their domestic competitions.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 19, 2021 9:31:25 pm
Bruno Fernandes plays as an attacking midfielder for Manchester United. (File)

As a slew of foreign-owned clubs announced plans to form a breakaway Super League on Sunday, the brass behind the scenes have come under heavy criticism. Even the players have started voicing their opinions on the proposed project.

The 12 elite clubs from England, Spain and Italy are set to leave the existing UEFA-run Champions League structure despite warnings they could be kicked out of their domestic competitions and face legal action.

The seismic move to shake up the world’s biggest sport is partly engineered by the American owners of Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United. The other founding members are Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan.

On Monday, Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes became the first potential Super League player to have his say on the new competition.

The Portuguese international commented on his compatriot Daniel Podence’s post on Instagram and then shared it on his own social media. He commented: “Enorme,” which translates to, “Dreams can’t be buy.”

The reaction to the potentially seismic changes being pushed through by 12 of the world’s biggest clubs ranged from humour to sarcasm to condemnation and anger.

The only real mouthpieces for the breakaway clubs could be their coaches, who must hold news conferences before and after matches. One of them, Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, said he had “no doubt that my club will make the best decision for its future.”

“I’ll be prepared to coach wherever they tell me to coach,” Simeone said. “I have no doubt that the club will decide what is best.”

(with AP inputs)

