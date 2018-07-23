Sunil Chhetri wins AIFF Player of the Year award

Sunil Chhetri was an integral part of the Indian team that booked a spot in the AFC Asian Cup and won the Super Cup with Bengaluru FC. (Source: PTI/File) Sunil Chhetri was an integral part of the Indian team that booked a spot in the AFC Asian Cup and won the Super Cup with Bengaluru FC. (Source: PTI/File)

India captain Sunil Chhetri was named by the All India Football Federation as its Player of the Year on Sunday. The AIFF said in a statement after its Executive Committee meeting in Mumbai that Chhetri had been declared the 2017 Player of the Year while Kamala Devi bagged the 2017 AIFF Woman Player of the Year. It further stated that 20-year-old Chennaiyin FC midfielder Anirudh Thapa had been declared the AIFF Emerging Footballer of the Year while goalkeeper E Panthoi had won the Woman Emerging Footballer of the Year.

Chhetri had a good year with the Indian team and Bengaluru FC. He reached the final of the 2017/18 Indian Super League and went on to win the Super Cup that was held subsequently. He was also an integral part of Stephen Constantine’s Indian squad that went on to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2019. He was then commended for a video that he put up on his Twitter handle in which he pleaded fans to watch India’s matches in the stadium during the Intercontinental Cup tournament. Chhetri also became only the second player after Bhaichung Bhutia to cross 100 international appearances for India during the tournament.

The full list of the 2017 Awards are as follows:

2017 AIFF Award for Best Grassroots Development Programme: Kerala FA

2017 AIFF Award for long-time contribution to Indian Football: Hero Motocorp

2017 AIFF Award for Best Assistant Referee: Sumanta Datta (Assam)

2017 AIFF Award for Best Referee: CR Srikrishna.

2017 AIFF Emerging Woman Footballer of the Year: E Panthoi

2017 AIFF Emerging Player of the Year: Anirudh Thapa.

2017 AIFF Woman Footballer of the Year: Kamala Devi.

2017 AIFF Player of the Year: Sunil Chhetri

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd