Sunil Chhetri urges Jamshedpur FC stay in ISL, avert ‘a disaster with no alternative’

Sunil Chhetri, India’s record goalscorer and former captain, has urged Jamshedpur FC’s team management to reverse their decision to pull out of the Indian Super League (ISL). The club, who had won the ISL Shield in the 2021/22 season, announced on Friday that it will not be part of the league from the next season onwards.

It was a decision that has left their players in a lurch and Chhetri, while acknowledging it “takes a lot to be a stakeholder in Indian football”, urged the Tata Group, which owns the club, to reconsider their decision. “To know that Jamshedpur has folded first team operations is a punch to the gut. The players and staff will be without clubs, and they might find one by the end of it all. The League will have a team less, but the season will go on. However, not having the TATA group involved in the top tier of Indian football – that would be a disaster with no alternative,” said Chhetri in a lengthy statement that he posted on X.