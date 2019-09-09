Sunil Chhetri unlikely to feature against Qatar in World Cup Qualifiers

Sunil Chhetri is unlikely to be available for selection when India take on Qatar in the in Group E fixture of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday.

Chhetri, 35, scored the lone Indian goal against Oman in the previous fixture in Guwahati last Thursday.

But, India will have to do without the services of their talismanic striker against the AFC Asian Cup winners.

According to sources close to the Indian Express, Chhetri did not attend the practice sessions in Doha since he has been down with fever for the past two days and it is unlikely that he will take part in the match.

However, Chhetri, did attend the pre-match press conference and conceded that Tuesday’s match will be the most difficult of the campaign.

“We are, however, looking forward to it…there will be a fight, no matter who we play. We have to make sure we don’t repeat the small mistakes that cost us three points (against Oman),” he said.

Ranked 62nd in the world, Qatar will start Tuesday’s Group E match against 103-ranked India as overwhelming favourites.

They will look to claim their second consecutive win after crushing Afghanistan 6-0 in their opening match on September 5 here.