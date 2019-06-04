World Cup 2019: Sunil Chhetri, Thomas Muller extend their support to Indian cricket team

Sunil Chhetri sent his best wishes to the Virat Kohli-led Indian unit, who are currently gearing up for their World Cup campaign in England and Wales. The footballer along with teammates shared their regards through a video posted on the official Twitter account of the Indian football team. The minute-long clip includes appearances by members from both the men and women’s teams.

Chhetri and Kohli were earlier seen together in the latter’s preparation during this year’s Vivo IPL. While Chhetri leads the ISL outfit Bengaluru FC, Kohli, on the other hand, is the skipper of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Bayern Munich football star Thomas Muller also extended his support to the Men in Blue at the ongoing edition of the cricketing extravaganza. The German forward shared a picture of him in an Indian jersey holding a cricket bat and stated that Kohli has been a huge Germany fan and have several times supported the team in past.

I wish all participants of the Cricket #WorldCup2019 good luck & thrilling matches. Especially I cross my fingers for @imVkohli, the captain of the Indian team. He`s a fan of @DFB_Team and supported it multiple times in the past ????? #Cricket #GermanyCheersForIndia #esmuellert pic.twitter.com/hwS4apAlIE — Thomas Müller (@esmuellert_) 3 June 2019

India will start their World Cup campaign against South Africa on Wednesday at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.