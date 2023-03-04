scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Advertisement

Sunil Chhetri reacts to Kerala Blasters walk off: ‘Have never seen this in my 22-year career’

The controversial moment happened when Chhetri took a quick freekick in the 97th minute after the game had gone into extra time.

SUNIL CHHETRI, BENGALURU FC, ISL,Bengaluru FC's Sunil Chhetri in action against Kerala Blasters in the ISL. (Photo: PTI)
Listen to this article
Sunil Chhetri reacts to Kerala Blasters walk off: ‘Have never seen this in my 22-year career’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

After Kerala Blasters FC decided to walk off the pitch and forfeit their ISL play-off clash against Bengaluru FC in  protest against a contentious Sunil Chhetri free-kick, the forward said he had never seen anything like it in his long career.

“I’ve never seen this in my 22-year career. This is not the right way to do it,” Chhetri told the official broadcasters when asked about Kerala’s forfeit. 

The controversial moment happened when Chhetri took a quick freekick in the 97th minute after the game had gone into extra time. The ball sailed into the goal. When the referee awarded it as an legitimate attempt, Kerala players were incensed. They protested that they were not ready and had not heard the referee’s whistle. Serbian coach Ivan Vukomanovic called back his players

Bengaluru FC and Kerala had been deadlocked 0-0 after 90 minutes at the Kanteerava Stadium. 

“I always ask the referee (if I can take a free-kick) because if he does not allow, it wouldn’t happen. It was a bitter-sweet moment. First, we thought if the match would happen or not. But I’m happy that we are through to the semi-finals. Can’t wait to take on Mumbai,” the India stalwart added. “The referee asked me if I wanted the wall or the whistle. They always do it. I said that I don’t want the whistle as well as the wall,” Chhetri told Star Sports after the match.

Also Read
Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland's agent drops Real Madrid's hint
'Thiago Mateo and Ciro, I love you…… now go to bed!' Lionel Messi's goodn...
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning first-half hat trick for Al Nassr, crea...
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi unsure about PSG, Inter Miami emerge favourites, Barcelona r...

Bengaluru will now face Mumbai City FC, who are League Shield winners, in a two-legged semi-final on March 7 and 12.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 00:45 IST
Next Story

Governor hands over political pension to 5 erstwhile kings in Dang

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Colonel CK Naydu
Colonel CK Naydu: Team India’s first Test cricket captain’s statue unveiled at the Holkar stadium in Indore
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Mar 03: Latest News
close