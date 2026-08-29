‘Feel a little jealous’: Chhetri on India playing matches vs Brazil, Uruguay

Former India captain Sunil Chhetri said that he can't help but feel jealous of the current crop of players who will get to play in high profile friendlies against the likes of Brazil and Uruguay. (AIFF)

Former India captain Sunil Chhetri said that he can’t help but feel jealous of the current crop of players who will get to play in high profile friendlies against the likes of Brazil and Uruguay. The two Latin American sides will be joined by Panama with the Blue Tigers set to play the matches on October 3, October 6 and September 26 respectively.

“I feel a little jealous as a spectator. In my 24–26 years as a professional and nearly 20 years with the national team, I never got an opportunity like this,” Chhetri said as per an AIFF release. “This is their time. There are so many talented youngsters in the team. Everyone gets their opportunity; just like I got mine 20 years ago,” he added.